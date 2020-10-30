You are here

Bosnia enters olive oil market with award-winning ‘liquid gold’

Blessed with sunshine, virgin land and ample ground water, southern Bosnia is breaking into the olive oil market, winning medals and helping put the country on the map for ‘liquid gold.’ (AFP)
Updated 30 October 2020
AFP

AFP

LJUBUSKI, Bosnia: Blessed with sunshine, virgin land and ample ground water, southern Bosnia is breaking into the olive oil market, winning medals and helping put the country on the map for “liquid gold.”

“When I started to plant olive trees, I was told: ‘You’re crazy’,” recalls Dragan Mikulic, 65, who runs a 50-hectare orchard in Ljubuski, in Bosnia’s southern Herzegovina region.

After little over a decade, he has become one of the top olive growers in the Balkans.

Wedged between high mountains to the north and the Adriatic Sea to the south, the grove’s 7,000 trees stand in perfect rows beneath sunny skies.

“Look at this sun. It’s like this all the time. The water coming down from these mountains passes through here, on its way to the sea,” Mikulic says.

“The soil consists of 30-percent sandy earth in which the trees breathe, and 70-percent stone, rich in minerals. It’s all here.”

‘With a gracious climate, uncontaminated soil and water, Herzegovina has unimaginable possibilities for the development of olive growing.’

Miro Barbaric Agriculture expert

But it was not that easy at the start.

Recalling the “madness” of the early days, he describes having to use “tons of explosives” to break up a rocky patch of scrubland and turn it into a flat surface where he could plant the trees.

“We chose the olive because it is, as we say here, the tree of God,” adds Mikulic, whose oil in recent years has won 32 gold medals in competitions in Italy, Croatia and Bosnia.

Other producers have now followed in his footsteps.

Officially, 776 tons of olives were harvested in Bosnia last year, 27 percent more than the previous year.

The industry is still small compared to neighboring Croatia, the regional leader.

But “with a gracious climate, uncontaminated soil and water,” Herzegovina has “unimaginable possibilities for the development of olive growing,” says Miro Barbaric, an agriculture expert from the Bosnian Agro-Mediterranean Institute.

Access to underground water has only been possible over the last 15 years thanks to new drilling techniques.

But it is key to the growth of this new crop in the region, once home mainly to tobacco.

Due to the lack of rain, the olive trees need between 150 and 200 liters of water per day, according to Mikulic, who has drilled two boreholes in his olive grove and installed a drip irrigation system.

His neighbor Jure Susac, a 66-year-old winegrower who also has olive trees now, says he drilled a borehole nearly 300 meters deep.

“I know that the olive loves a lot of water. I have plenty of it. The pump never stops working,” Susac says.

“And, voila,” he adds, pointing to the bunches of plump green olives on the trees “in excellent health” in his orchard, just a few days before the October harvest.

Susac has also won medals for his trees, the majority of which are bearing olives this year.

Hailing the turnout as “exceptional,” he hopes to squeeze out more than 500 liters of oil from them.

In every competition he entered with his oil, he won the gold medal, Susac says. “We are now often ahead of the Croatians.”

China aims for sustained and healthy economic development

Reuters

  • Beijing to let market forces play decisive role in resources allocation, report says
Reuters

BEIJING: China is targeting sustained and healthy economic development in the five years to 2025, with an emphasis on a higher quality of growth, the Xinhua news agency said on Thursday, citing the ruling Communist Party’s Central Committee.

President Xi Jinping and members of the Central Committee, the largest of the ruling party’s elite decision-making bodies, met behind closed doors from Monday to lay out the 14th five-year plan, a blueprint for economic and social development.

China’s external environment “is getting more complicated,” the agency said, adding, “There is a significant increase in instabilities and uncertainties.”

BACKGROUND

China aims to boost its gross domestic product (GDP) per person to the level of moderately developed countries by 2035, while GDP is due to top 100 trillion yuan ($15 trillion) in 2020.

However, the country’s development was still in a period of important strategic opportunities, despite new challenges, it said.

It added that China aims to boost its gross domestic product (GDP) per person to the level of moderately developed countries by 2035, while GDP is due to top 100 trillion yuan ($15 trillion) in 2020.

China will also deepen reforms and let market forces play a decisive role in resources allocation, the agency said.

China will promote a “dual circulation” model, make self-sufficiency in technology a strategic pillar for development, move to develop and urbanize regions, and combine efforts to expand domestic demand with supply-side reforms, it added.

The “dual circulation” strategy, first proposed by Xi in May, envisages that China’s next phase of development will depend mainly on “domestic circulation” or an internal cycle of production, distribution and consumption, backed by domestic technological innovation. 

