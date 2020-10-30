Moroccan-British model Nora Attal announces engagement

DUBAI: Moroccan-British model Nora Attal announced her engagement to cinematographer Victor Bastidas on Thursday.

Captioning a series of images of the proposal on Instagram, the 21-year-old model told her 45,000 followers: “Forever my life partner... @sictor.”

The proposal took place on a beach in Formentera, an island in Spain. Among the pictures the bride-to-be shared, Attal showed off her engagement ring — a simple round-cut solitaire.

It is unclear when exactly the couple started dating, but Attal has worked with the UK-based cinematographer for multiple shoots, from magazine covers to brand deals.

During the lockdown, Attal and Bastidas shared pictures of themselves quarantining together.

The model was first discovered by Jonathan Anderson, founder of the JW Anderson label, and shot a campaign for the British fashion house in 2014 before she had even taken her first steps down a catwalk.

She would go on to become a runway fixture. Based in London and signed to Viva Model Management, Attal has worked with a number of renowned designers and stylists. She has walked the runway for major fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi, Burberry and Valentino, to name only a few.