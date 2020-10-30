You are here

Egyptian short film wins Cannes’ Palme d’Or

“I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face” is directed by Egyptian Sameh Alaa. (Getty)
DUBAI: Egyptian director Sameh Alaa’s movie “I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face” has won the coveted Palme d’Or in the Cannes Film Festival’s short-film competition. 

Starring Seif Eldin Hemida and Nourhan Ali Abdelazez, the 15-minute movie tells the story of a man who undertakes a difficult journey after two months of separation in the hope of a reunion. It was the only Arab film selected to compete for the prestigious prize. 

The festival congratulated the director in an online post on Thursday, writing: “Tonight he won the short-film Palme d’Or 2020. Congratulations to Egyptian director Sameh Alaa.”

“I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face” was selected along with 10 other shorts. 




The movie been selected among 10 other shorts. (Supplied)

The film was up against “Blue Fear” by Marie Jacotey and Lola Halifa-Legrand; the Evi Kalogiropoulou-directed “Motorway65”; “Sudden Light” from Sophie Littman; “Son of Sodom” by Theo Montaya; Paul Nouhet’s “Camille Contactless”; and “Benjamin, Benny, Ben” from Paul Shkordoff, among others. 

The 11 shorts were selected from a total of 3,810 films from 137 countries, the festival said on its website.

“I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face” is the first Egyptian film to be nominated and to win the award. 

Hijab-wearing makeup artist Salma Rahman stars in new Adidas campaign 

Updated 19 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Hijab-wearing makeup artist Salma Rahman stars in new Adidas campaign 

Updated 19 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: British-Bangladeshi makeup artist Salma Rahman has starred in a new campaign for sportswear giant Adidas.

The hijab-wearing social media star worked with Adidas Football for their “Human Race” jerseys, designed by R&B singer Pharrell Williams for five major football clubs including Bayern Munchen, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Arsenal. Williams, music producer and singer of the hit “Happy,” has been working with Adidas since 2014.  

The brand recreated five past iconic jerseys for each club using tie-dye and hand-painting techniques to make the shirts less formal. 

Sporting Arsenal's jersey, Rahman shared pictures of the campaign with her 22,500 Instagram followers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 





"Being a part of @adidasfootball x @pharrell human race reminds me of what I love most about being creative," she wrote. "To me, creativity has the capacity to ground and uplift oneself and the community. Football jerseys are not just for football players and football is a game for everyone. When I work with makeup, I'm able to express myself, as a human being. To me, this jersey is a reminder that colour unifies and will always spark inspiration."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 





Famous for her bold use of colors, Rahman topped off her look with daring makeup that incorporated the tie-dye colors of the jersey: blue, orange, yellow and mint green.  

This is not the first time Rahman has partnered with an international brand to represent the hijab-wearing community. She has previously worked with makeup brand Glossier and sportswear giants Nike and Champion.  

Topics: Salma Rahman Adidas

