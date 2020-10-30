Saudi Arabia records increase in COVID-19 deaths, drop in new cases

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 20 deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 398 new infections on Friday.

The new cases bring the number of total infections in the Kingdom to 346,880.

Of the new cases, 53 were recorded in Riyadh, 48 in Madinah, 38 in Yanbu, 37 in Jeddah and 32 in Makkah.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 333,409 after 404 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 5,383 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Meanwhile, 56,255 new tests were conducted across Saudi Arabia over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.