You are here

  • Home
  • Parties, rights groups criticize crackdown in disputed Kashmir

Parties, rights groups criticize crackdown in disputed Kashmir

Pro-India political parties in Kashmir on Friday accused New Delhi of “infringement” of their fundamental rights, days after the introduction of controversial land laws in the region. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6nuf6

Updated 31 October 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Parties, rights groups criticize crackdown in disputed Kashmir

  • New regulation, which allows non-Kashmiris can buy land in Kashmir, is seen as an attempt to dilute the Muslim-majority character of the region
  • Human Rights Watch (HRW) on called raids on rights groups an attempt to ‘to crush peaceful criticism and calls for accountability’
Updated 31 October 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Pro-India political parties in Kashmir on Friday accused New Delhi of “infringement” of their fundamental rights, days after the introduction of controversial land laws in the region.

The passage of the new regulation, under which non-Kashmiris can buy land in Kashmir, was immediately followed by counterterrorism raids on politicians and activists.

On Friday, the local administration prevented Farooq Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and senior leader of the region’s oldest party, National Conference (NC), from offering prayers at Srinagar’s historic Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Mawlid Al-Nabi, the observance of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

“J&K administration has blocked the residence of Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and stopped him from offering prayers at Dargah Hazratbal. The NC condemns this infringement of fundamental right to pray, especially on the auspicious occasion of Milad Un Nabi,” the NC said in a tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti said that preventing Abdullah from offering prayers at the shrine “exposed” the Indian government’s “deep paranoia and their iron fist approach” toward Kashmir. 

“It’s a gross violation of our rights and is highly condemnable,” she tweeted.

On Thursday, the government sealed the PDP office.

The PDP accuses the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to “silence any voices that speak up” against its “unilateral actions” in Kashmir, PDP spokesman Naeem Akhtar told Arab News.

“Dissent has been criminalized and voices muzzled as part of the project to take over whatever this state has, land and resources,” he said.

The closure of the PDP office followed Wednesday raids by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) on several NGOs which it accused of carrying out and raising funds for “secessionist and separatist activities” Kashmir.

Praveena Ahanger of the Srinagar-based Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP), one of the seven NGOs that were raided by NIA, said it is a “clear case of a reprisal and crackdown on the human rights defenders in Kashmir.”

Zafarul Islam Khan, the former head of the Delhi Minority Commission, said that the premises of his NGO Charity Alliance in Delhi were also raided by NIA.

He said that according to the agency’s search order his group was “funding terror organizations in Kashmir.”

It is a “Himalayan lie,” he said. “They are trying to implicate me for my work in the Delhi Minority Commission and for my reports on Delhi religious violence in which the names of the ruling BJP leaders have cropped up.”

International human rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Friday called the raids an attempt “to silence peaceful dissenters, human rights activists, and journalists.”

“India faces serious security challenges, but instead of addressing the problems in a rights-respecting manner, the authorities appear determined to crush peaceful criticism and calls for accountability,” HRW South Asia director Meenakshi Ganguly said in a statement.

Crackdowns on Kashmiri leaders and rights activists have escalated since August 2019 when New Delhi scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the constitution, which gave Kashmiris limited autonomy and protected their domicile and employment rights. People in the region fear the new land laws are aimed at diluting the Muslim-majority character of the region.

“Land in Kashmir is the biggest resource which is now being offered to outsiders as part of demographic projects. The assault is on the Muslim majority character of the region. Everything else is a step to achieve that,” PDP’s Akhatar said.

Political experts say that altering the region’s demography was the main concept behind the revocation of Kashmir’s special status.

“The whole idea of revoking Article 370 was to alter the demography of Kashmir,” Prof. Sheikh Showkat Hussain of Srinagar-based Kashmir University said. “People are angry in Kashmir and it might spill over on the streets any day.”

 But Srinagar-based BJP leader Dr. Hina Bhat discounts the possibility.

“I don’t think people are angry. Those who are protesting have lost all credibility. The change in land law will not force people to sell their lands to outsiders,” she said.

Commenting on the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam area of Kashmir on Thursday, Bhat said that “militants don’t want the region to progress.”

“The killings of our party men will not deter us from doing good work in Kashmir.”

Topics: India Pakistan Kashmir

Related

Special
World
Kashmiris raise alarm over land purchase law

US passes 9 million coronavirus cases as infections spike

Updated 32 min 16 sec ago
AFP

US passes 9 million coronavirus cases as infections spike

  • On Friday the US set a record for new daily infections of more than 94,000 in 24 hours
  • More than 229,000 people have died of the virus in the US since the pandemic began
Updated 32 min 16 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States passed nine million reported coronavirus cases on Friday and broke its own record for daily new infections for the second day in a row, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, as Covid-19 surges days before the country chooses its next president.
The US, which has seen a resurgence of its outbreak since mid-October, has now notched up 9,034,295 cases, according to a real-time count by the Baltimore-based school.
On Friday the country set a record for new daily infections of more than 94,000 in 24 hours, breaking the record of 91,000 it had set just one day earlier.
With the virus spreading most rampantly in the Midwest and the South, hospitals are also filling up again, stretching the health care system just as the nation heads in to flu season.
"We are not ready for this wave," Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University school of public health, warned on ABC's Good Morning America on Thursday.

COVID-19 tally by the John Hopkins University of Medicine as of October 30, 2020.

Authorities in El Paso, Texas, imposed a curfew this week to protect "overwhelmed" health care workers and began setting up field hospitals.
But a judge's attempt to shut down non-essential businesses in the city has been challenged by the mayor and the state's attorney general, the Washington Post reported.
Midwestern state Wisconsin has also set up a field hospital in recent weeks, and hospital workers in Missouri were sounding warning bells as cases rise.
Hospitals in the western state of Utah were preparing to ration care by as early as next week as patients flood their ICUs, according to local media.
The pattern of the pandemic so far shows that hospitalizations usually begin to rise several weeks after infections, and deaths a few weeks after that.
More than 229,000 people have died of the virus in the US since the pandemic began, the Hopkins tally showed as of Friday, with the daily number of deaths creeping steadily upwards in recent weeks also -- though at present it remains below peak levels.
For months public health officials have been warning of a surge in cases as cooler fall weather settles over the US, driving more people indoors.
As the weather changes, New York and other parts of the northeast, which were the epicenter of the US outbreak in the spring but largely controlled the virus over the summer, were reporting a worrying rise.
Some epidemiologists believe that Covid-19 spreads more easily in drier, cool air.
Rural areas, which in the spring appeared to be getting off lightly compared to crowded cities, were also facing spikes with states like North Dakota charting one of the steepest rises in recent weeks.
The state is so overwhelmed that earlier this month it told residents they have to do their own contact tracing, local media reported.
With four days to go until the election, Donald Trump was battling to hold on to the White House against challenger Joe Biden, who has slammed the president's virus response.
"It is as severe an indictment of a president's record as one can possibly imagine, and it is utterly disqualifying," Biden said Friday as the toll passed nine million.
Trump downplays the virus even as the toll has been accelerating once more, holding a slew of rallies with little social distancing or mask use.
He has repeatedly told supporters that the country is "rounding the curve" on Covid infections.
But Americans, wary of crowded polling booths on Election Day as the virus spreads, are voting early in record numbers.

Topics: Coronavirus johns hopkins university

Related

World
US tops 90,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours for first time
World
France back in coronavirus lockdown as US surges to daily record

Latest updates

US passes 9 million coronavirus cases as infections spike
Car crashes into door at Makkah Grand Mosque door; police say driver in ‘abnormal’ condition
Penny-pincher or deal king? Arnault gets his discount in $16bn Tiffany takeover
New IAG boss warns of more cuts as COVID crisis drags on
Japan Airlines forecasts record annual loss as pandemic takes toll

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.