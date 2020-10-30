Riyadh forum to discuss COVID-19 global challenges

The 11th Forum for Medical Research, sponsored by Saudi National Guard Minister Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, will be held virtually on Nov. 4 and 5 under the title “COVID-19 vaccines: Global challenges and the future.”
The forum will consist of 10 sessions discuss six of the most important topics related to the development of a safe, working vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including vaccines currently being used, the progress of clinical experiments, and international vaccine production.