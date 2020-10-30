You are here

  Riyadh forum to discuss COVID-19 global challenges

Riyadh forum to discuss COVID-19 global challenges

Prince Abdullah bin Bandar. (SPA)
Updated 31 October 2020
Updated 31 October 2020
The 11th Forum for Medical Research, sponsored by Saudi National Guard Minister Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, will be held virtually on Nov. 4 and 5 under the title “COVID-19 vaccines: Global challenges and the future.”
The forum will consist of 10 sessions discuss six of the most important topics related to the development of a safe, working vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including vaccines currently being used, the progress of clinical experiments, and international vaccine production.

 

Car crashes into door at Makkah Grand Mosque door

Arab News

  • Police say driver in ‘abnormal’ condition
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi security authorities arrested a man who crashed his car into one of the doors of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced early Saturday.

The car was running at high speed on a road surrounding the southern square the Grand Mosque, also known Masjid Haramain, the SPA said, quoting the official spokesman of Makkah region, Sultan Al-Dossari.

He said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m.

 

"Thanks to God, no one was hurt," said the report.

It said investigators have found that the driver of the car was a Saudi citizen "in an abnormal condition." 

The offender is being referred to the Public Prosecution office, it said.

