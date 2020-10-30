Riyadh forum to discuss COVID-19 global challenges

Car crashes into door at Makkah Grand Mosque door

RIYADH: Saudi security authorities arrested a man who crashed his car into one of the doors of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced early Saturday.

The car was running at high speed on a road surrounding the southern square the Grand Mosque, also known Masjid Haramain, the SPA said, quoting the official spokesman of Makkah region, Sultan Al-Dossari.

He said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m.

"Thanks to God, no one was hurt," said the report.

It said investigators have found that the driver of the car was a Saudi citizen "in an abnormal condition."

The offender is being referred to the Public Prosecution office, it said.