RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched a campaign of insecticide spraying and raising dengue fever awareness in Aden governorate, Yemen, with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO).
The 18-month campaign will include spraying, community awareness activities about dengue fever and malaria, vector surveillance and environmental management of all mosquito breeding sources, suctioning stagnant water and drying water marshes to limit the spread of mosquitoes that transmit the disease, providing direct protection to 1.7 million people.
Saudi Arabia, WHO launch anti-dengue campaign in Aden
