Saudi Arabia, WHO launch anti-dengue campaign in Aden

Youths wearing masks as a precaution due to COVID-19 coronavirus disease, sit in the back of a truck carrying out a fumigation in an area in Yemen's southern coastal city of Aden on May 5, 2020, as part of a campaign to prevent the spread of insect-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, and Chikungunya virus amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 31 October 2020
SPA

Updated 31 October 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched a campaign of insecticide spraying and raising dengue fever awareness in Aden governorate, Yemen, with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO).
The 18-month campaign will include spraying, community awareness activities about dengue fever and malaria, vector surveillance and environmental management of all mosquito breeding sources, suctioning stagnant water and drying water marshes to limit the spread of mosquitoes that transmit the disease, providing direct protection to 1.7 million people. 

Car ploughs through Grand Mosque courtyard in Makkah, crashes into door

Updated 6 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

  • Police say driver in ‘abnormal’ condition
Updated 6 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Video footage captured the dramatic moment a car was driven at high speed across the courtyard of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, before finally smashing into one of the doors on Friday night.

Saudi security authorities then arrested a man who was pulled from the car, state news agency SPA reported.

Reports suggest the car was driven at high speed on a road surrounding the southern square the Grand Mosque, also known Masjid Haramain, SPA added, quoting the official spokesman of Makkah region, Sultan Al-Dossari.

He said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m..

No one was hurt in the incodent the report added.

Investigators said the driver of the car was a Saudi citizen who was “in an abnormal condition.” 

The offender is being referred to the Public Prosecution office, it said.

