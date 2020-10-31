UAE forms COVID-19 crisis recovery committee

DUBAI: The UAE Supreme Committee for COVID-19 Crisis Management formed a national crisis recovery management committee, state news agency WAM announced on Saturday.
The committee will be headed by Sultan Al-Jaber and will include membership of representatives of ministries and federal agencies.
The committee will aim to overlook the recovery phase of the effects of coronavirus by strengthening the necessary measures for businesses and services.
The committee will establish proactive support programs for enterprises with strategic measures and operational performance indicators to ensure the return of normalcy to society.
