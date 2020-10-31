Acting legend Sean Connery dies at 90

DUBAI: Scottish acting legend Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Loved the world over for his portrayal of suave spy James Bond, Connery was born in the Fountainbridge area of Edinburgh on Aug. 25, 1930.

He was widely regarded as being the most popular actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise, according to polls cited by the BBC.

Connery won an Oscar in 1988, when he was named best supporting actor for his role in “The Untouchables.”

Tributes began pouring in online when the news broke.

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond tweeted a statement calling Connery “the world’s greatest Scot, the last of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond.”

Meanwhile, British TV personality Eamonn Holmes said, “No doubt he epitomized James Bond but don't forget there were so many other roles. True movie star who owned the screen.”

Connery, who was knighted at Holyrood Palace in 2000, also starred in “The Hunt for Red October,” “Indiana Jones” and the “Last Crusade and The Rock.”