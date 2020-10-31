Top Milan food fair to be held in May 2021

New ‘Tawuniya Vitality’ program to ‘reward’ people for achieving fitness goals

The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya), a pioneering insurance company in the Kingdom, has launched the “Tawuniya Vitality” program, in partnership with Vitality Group, a global leader in integrating wellness benefits with life insurance. Part of Discovery Group, Vitality operates its shared-value insurance model in 25 different markets, with over 20 million members globally. The new program is a first for the Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa regions.

Tawuniya Vitality has been designed to provide a unique health experience for Tawuniya’s customers in Saudi Arabia. The program, which is built on behavioral scientific research and proven application, sets personalized goals based on an individual’s fitness level, recommends healthier lifestyle choices and offers rewards for improving overall well-being.

The program aims to enable the employees of Tawuniya’s clients from the private sector to change their behavior by adopting better health habits, which supports their job performance, raises the level of satisfaction, improves the work environment in general and reduces annual absenteeism and hospital admission rates. The program contributes to lowering health care and insurance costs, while monitoring these costs through issuing periodic reports on the health of the facilities participating in the program.

Tawuniya’s CEO Abdul Aziz Al-Boug said: “We are pleased to be launching this program in partnership with Vitality Group. It is an exciting new concept for the Kingdom, while remaining consistent with Tawuniya’s commitment to our clients’ health and well-being. We are reinventing the medical insurance experience and changing our clients’ approach to their own health, which will effectively enhance the quality of life in our society.

“The thinking behind this new concept is to provide a benefit for both the consumer and the company. Consumers will be provided with personalized, digital support to enjoy healthier lifestyles, which will in turn lead to insurance bonuses and discounts, made available because of a decrease in medical insurance payments.

“We look forward to playing a fundamental role in changing the medical insurance practice of paying medical expenses claims and to create a real partnership that will enhance our clients’ health, focused on health awareness and prevention. Tawuniya Vitality reflects our vision of making Saudi society healthier.”

Vitality Group CEO Barry Swartzberg said: “This new program, which is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, was developed through our exclusive partnership with Tawuniya. Its goal is to create a new medical insurance approach aimed at rewarding people for investing in healthy lifestyles.

“We believe the Saudi insurance market and Saudi society are ready to participate in this groundbreaking program, which encourages people to play a more active role in managing their own health.”

Tawuniya Vitality encourages members to achieve their fitness goals by offering the opportunity to earn Vitality Points, which in turn leads to members earning rewards. The program is available for all of Tawuniya’s health insurance clients from the private sector. Getting started is simple — clients can register through Tawuniya’s website and download the Tawuniya Vitality app.

The registration process includes the Vitality Age assessment, which is a measure of how healthy you are relative to your actual age. The program will then set personalized monthly and weekly fitness goals. Once members achieve their goals, they are awarded Vitality Points, which qualifies them for rewards and moves them into one of four Vitality Status levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond.