UK welcomes Qatar’s apology over ‘invasive’ women examination incident at Doha airport

In this file photo taken on April 1, 2020, a Qatar Airways Airbus A350-941 aircraft is seen on the tarmac at Hamad International Airport in the Qatari capital Doha. (AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Britain has welcomed an apology from Qatar after it was revealed that two British women underwent invasive medical examinations in the country’s airport. 

The UK said it also welcomed the steps Qatar has taken to ensure a similar incident would not be repeated, according to Al-Arabiya.  

The news comes after two British women revealed they were subjected to “intimate” examinations while flying through Qatar on October 2.

British authorities confirmed on Thursday that the two women were among others who went through invasive medical examinations on 10 flights flying out of Doha. 

Officials at the Hamad International Airport said they were searching for the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned inside a bathroom. 

Qatar's Government Communications Office previously said in a statement that it launched an investigation into the incident.  

“The subsequent procedures taken by the authorities at the airport, including examining a number of female passengers, revealed that standard procedures were violated.”

“Those responsible for these violations and illegal actions have been referred to the Public Prosecution Office.”

A spokesman for Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "This was a deeply distressing incident for the women involved, and it is important we continue to respect their privacy," the spokesman added, noting that Britain's Middle East Minister James Cleverly had spoken to his Qatari opposite number about the issue.

The incident only came to light in the last week after affected Australian passengers spoke out.

Australia has since said 13 of its citizens had to endure the "appalling" examinations, while Britain said it is providing support for two women.

New Zealand has also revealed that one of its citizens was among the women subjected to the examinations, and AFP has learned a French woman was also affected.

Topics: UK Qatar women Airport examination

British FM: Zaghari-Ratcliffe imprisonment will ‘sabotage’ UK-Iran ties

LONDON: If Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is sent back to prison following a court hearing on Monday, UK-Iranian relations will be fundamentally changed and “sabotaged” by Tehran’s actions, said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is under house arrest in Iran and has been in custody since 2016 on contested charges of espionage, has been told to expect a return to prison following a court appearance on Monday.

“The truth is the detention of Nazanin and other dual nationals in Iran is totally unwarranted,” said Raab.

“We’ve made it very clear we want to put the relationship between the UK and Iran on a better footing. If Nazanin is returned to prison that will of course put our discussions and the basis of those discussions in a totally different place. It is entirely unacceptable, it is entirely unwarranted, it is totally unjustified.” 

He told the BBC: “I totally understand the horrific position she is in.” Raab said Tehran has been warned that any move to bring fresh proceedings against Zaghari-Ratcliffe “must not happen.”

On Thursday, Iran’s Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad was summoned to a meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), where officials informed him of Britain’s “grave concern” over recent developments.

Thomas Drew, the FCO’s director-general for the Middle East, said the envoy was told the move was “unjustified and unacceptable, and is causing an enormous amount of distress,” a spokesman said.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family deny the charges and say she is being used by Tehran as a bargaining chip over an unfulfilled arms deal between Britain and Iran before the 1979 revolution.

Topics: UK Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

