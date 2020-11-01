Jeddah governor to announce winners of innovation award

JEDDAH: Jeddah Gov. Prince Mishaal bin Majed bin Abdul Aziz is sponsoring on Monday the ceremony for male and female winners of the third edition of the Jeddah Innovation Award, in the presence of a number of ministers and officials. The ceremony will be conducted in full compliance with the precautionary measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The award is part of the Makkah Cultural Forum, which was launched four years ago.
It aims to protect and invest in cultural assets and to encourage creatives to pursue initiatives that will lead to the development of the region. Its committees, under the supervision of the Jeddah governorate, include renowned national academics.
The website for the award, www.jeddahawards.org, received nearly 1,100 initiatives in all six fields of this edition. Some of the creative initiatives to be awarded include those in the fields of the Arabic language, business, government, and security.