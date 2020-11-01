You are here

Jeddah governor to announce winners of innovation award

JEDDAH: Jeddah Gov. Prince Mishaal bin Majed bin Abdul Aziz is sponsoring on Monday the ceremony for male and female winners of the third edition of the Jeddah Innovation Award, in the presence of a number of ministers and officials. The ceremony will be conducted in full compliance with the precautionary measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The award is part of the Makkah Cultural Forum, which was launched four years ago.
It aims to protect and invest in cultural assets and to encourage creatives to pursue initiatives that will lead to the development of the region. Its committees, under the supervision of the Jeddah governorate, include renowned national academics.
The website for the award, www.jeddahawards.org, received nearly 1,100 initiatives in all six fields of this edition. Some of the creative initiatives to be awarded include those in the fields of the Arabic language, business, government, and security.

 

Topics: Jeddah governor

Thought leaders urge united action to fight global problems

RIYADH: Global thought leaders urged the international community on Saturday to join together to find research-based solutions to the unprecedented crises created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Riyadh-hosted Think 20 (T20) summit brought together think tanks, civil society organizations and international institutions to share ideas on how to build a more prosperous, sustainable and inclusive world.

The T20 is the “intellectual backbone” of the G20, the world’s most powerful nations under the presidency this year of Saudi Arabia. 

The past year proved the T20’s work was needed now more than ever, said Prince Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown once again how a single nation’s problem can become a global problem,” he said.

Dr. Fahad Al-Turki, the T20 chair and vice president of research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, called for global joint action to fight the pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times that call for unprecedented collective action. The COVID-19 pandemic has reconfirmed what was already established — health is a global public good and it can only be achieved by effective collaboration,” he said.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon said no country was an island in today’s interconnected world.“Our biggest challenges remain intrinsically global,” he said. 

He called for a return to multilateral cooperation to combat both the pandemic and climate change.

Recommendations in the T20 communiqué will be presented on the final day of the meeting on Sunday before the G20 leaders’ summit on Nov. 21-22.

Topics: T20 Think 20 (T20) Summit

