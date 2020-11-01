What We Are Reading Today: Catching the Wind by Neal Gabler

You are here

Updated 01 November 2020
In the tradition of the works of Robert Caro and Taylor Branch, Catching the Wind is the first volume of Neal Gabler’s magisterial two-volume biography of Edward Kennedy. 

It is at once a human drama, a history of American politics in the late-20th and early-21st centuries, and a study of political morality and the role it played in the tortuous course of liberalism.

By the time Kennedy died, in August 2009, he had represented Massachusetts in the US Senate for nearly 47 years — longer than any of his brothers had lived. 

He was eulogized as one of the most important legislators in American history, an assessment reflecting not only the affection he enjoyed on both sides of the aisle, but also genuine awe at his achievements. 

“In this sweeping biography,  Gabler tells a story that is Shakespearean in its dimensions: The story of a star-crossed figure who rises above his seeming limitations and the tragedy that envelopes him to change the face of America,” said a review in goodreads.com.

