Celebs go all out with creative costumes this Halloween

Karen Wazen and her two daughters dressed up as The Powerpuff Girls. Instagram/@karenwazen
Updated 01 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, crowded Halloween parties and trick-or-treating were mostly off-limits this year, but that didn’t stop celebrities from dressing up in their most spooky and creative get ups on Oct. 31, even if it was just for a photo-op. 

Dubai-based Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen was among the Arab stars to get in on the fun this year, sharing an adorable picture of her and her two daughters dressed up as The Powerpuff Girls. 

Elsewhere, Lebanese fashion influencer Nathalie Fanj showcased her impressive makeup skills by way of an artistic Halloween look that proved that sometimes all you need for a spectacular transformation is an inspired makeup job. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Across the Atlantic, Bella Hadid attended actress Bette Midler’s annual “Hulaween” costume party, which this year had gone digital due to the ongoing pandemic. The part-Palestinian model joined a handful of other celebrities, including Tiffany Haddish and Mariah Carey, who all made a cameo in the hour-long show directed by Seanne Farmer. 

Hadid, who dressed up as a Lichtenstein painting for Halloween, last week teased her outfit to fans on Instagram as she suited up in a costume complete with blue contact lenses and a wig cap. On Saturday, the 24-year-old supermodel unveiled the final result of her costume, looking every bit the Pop art dream.

Meanwhile, her older sister Gigi opted to celebrate Halloween with her newborn daughter and partner Zayn Malik at home, sharing the family’s first photo together on Instagram. The model, who gave birth to her daughter in September, shared a snap via Instagram Stories.




Instagram/@gigihadid

In the photo, Hadid – who was dressed up as a Mortal Kombat character – smiled down at Malik, who donned a House of Slytherin get-up inspired by the Harry Potter series. In the photo, the former One Direction star was cradling the couple’s baby girl in his arms. In an effort to protect her daughter’s privacy, the model cleverly covered her baby’s face with a GIF of the Incredible Hulk. 

Other A-listers who dressed up for the occasion included Saudi-Pakistani-Australian-Lithuanian model Shanina Shaik, who channeled Looney Tunes’ Lola Bunny, and US-Egyptian model Sandra Shehab, who stunned as Cat Woman.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Luxury labels come together to support Lebanon though new e-store

Luxury labels come together to support Lebanon though new e-store

DUBAI: Creatives for Lebanon is a new nonprofit organization created by an array of Lebanese fashion insiders such as Caroline Issa, Noor Fares, Racil Chalhoub and Sabine Getty as a response to the Beirut blast that ripped through the capital’s port area on Aug. 4. Now, the new association has announced its first initiative: An online marketplace featuring a curated selection of fashion items. 

Titled Beirut Re-Store, the online platform features 300 pieces by a host of established brands as well as rising fashion designers enlisted to custom-design a bespoke item that pays homage to Lebanon and the victims of the devastating explosion.

Each piece ranges in price from $33 to $4,250, and proceeds will go towards Life Generation USA, a charitable initiative providing immediate support in Beirut as well as funding student scholarships.

Participating designers and brands include Dior, which donated a tote bag customized with the word “Beirut” emblazoned across it, and Azzedine Alaia, which created T-shirts printed with the words “Beirut mon amour.”

Meanwhile, Mary Katrantzou donated a scarf imprinted with Lebanese postcards. Also taking part in the project is Lebanese designer Mira Mikati, who created a hoodie boasting the text “We Love Lebanon” across the chest. 

Other designers contributing to the charitable project include Sandra Mansour, Maison Rabih Kayrouz, Christian Louboutin and Heron Preston, among others. 

The one-of-a-kind collection of items can be purchased via the project’s official website.

