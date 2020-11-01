You are here

Egyptian Armed Forces' Chief of Staff arrives in Sudan to discuss security and military cooperation

Egyptian army Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid. (AFP)
Updated 01 November 2020

  The two sides reviewed the specificity of the ties that bind the countries and their armed forces, and provide the appropriate conditions and climate to unleash good prospects for joint military cooperation
CAIRO: Egypt and Sudan agreed on Sunday to strengthen areas of bilateral cooperation and develop military relations.

Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces Mohamed Farid said during a joint press conference in Khartoum on Sunday, with his Sudanese counterpart, Muhammad Othman Al-Hussein, that during the coming period military relations between the two countries would witness a qualitative leap.

“During the visit, everything required to develop the deep-rooted relationship between Sudan and Egypt was discussed ... all axes of military cooperation, and the development of the relationship between the armed forces in Egypt and Sudan,” said Al-Hussein.

The chief of staff arrived in Khartoum on Saturday at the head of a high-ranking military delegation on a two-day visit to Sudan.

The visit comes at a time when strenuous efforts are being made to remove Sudan from the US State Department’s List of State Sponsors of Terrorism, which means allowing Khartoum to integrate more with the international community and neighboring countries in Africa.

The Egyptian Ministry of Defense stated that the discussions concerned the results of the recent visit of Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, to Cairo.

“The Egyptian and Sudanese leaderships agree on the need to accelerate the development of areas of military and security cooperation, in order to enhance the capabilities of the two sides to face challenges to their national security and their common interests,” the ministry said.

It added that the head of the Egyptian delegation also met the Sudanese Minister of Defense Yassin Ibrahim Yassin in Khartoum.

The two sides reviewed the specificity of the ties that bind the countries and their armed forces, and provide the appropriate conditions and climate to unleash good prospects for joint military cooperation.

The Egyptian Ministry of Defense stated that the talks would end on Monday, with an expanded meeting between the two parties to review the final results of the talks and the timetable for their implementation.

In conjunction with the talks, on Sunday Al-Burhan began a visit to Ethiopia at the head of a high-level Sudanese delegation.

Talks are also scheduled to resume over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which stalled in August due to the failure of the three participants — Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia — to reach a binding agreement on points of difference.

A statement issued by the Sudanese Ministry of Irrigation and Water indicated that the negotiations will focus on setting a clear and detailed agenda according to a tight and specific timetable for the negotiation path.


 

Topics: Egypt and Sudan military

Hezbollah, Gebran Bassil under fire over Lebanese government paralysis

NAJIA HOUSSARI

Hezbollah, Gebran Bassil under fire over Lebanese government paralysis

NAJIA HOUSSARI

  The main obstacle to forming a government is Gebran Bassil, who has returned to his old demands," says leading figure in Hariri's Future Movement
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Frustration mounted in Lebanon on Sunday amid continuing paralysis in the formation of a new government, with fingers pointed at the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil as the source of the blockage.

Eleven days after former prime minister Saad Hariri was asked to resume office and assemble an administration of non-party technocrats, no date has even been set for a meeting with President Michel Aoun.

“We do not know if the obstructing parties actually want to form a government. It is about party quotas again, regarding the number of ministers and the rotation of portfolios,” senior Hariri adviser Hussein Al-Wajh told Arab News.

Dr. Mustafa Alloush, a leading figure in Hariri’s Future Movement, told Arab News: “The main obstacle to forming a government is Gebran Bassil, who has returned to his old demands.”

Hariri resigned as prime minister in October 2019 amid a wave of public protests over financial corruption, government ineptitude and a collapsing economy. Neither of his successors, Hassan Diab and Mustapha Adib, was able to restore stability, and Lebanon has been without a government since September.

At the prompting of French President Emmanuel Macron, Hariri offered to lead a technocratic Cabinet in an initiative seen as opening the door to desperately needed international aid and a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Former minister Ahmed Fatfat told Arab News: “Hariri’s project is a mini-government of specialists, which would not be against anyone or against the country, but Hezbollah stands behind the play of Gebran Bassil.”

Health chiefs fear the government stalemate is compromising Lebanon’s ability to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people and killed 637. Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmy on Sunday rejected a recommendation by the government’s National Health Committee for a national lockdown, and instead imposed restrictions in 115 towns.

The head of the Doctors Syndicate, Sharaf Abu Sharaf, called for a “complete shutdown similar to the one that took place at the beginning of the virus outbreak.”

He said: “The capacity of hospitals to absorb patients has reached its limit, and the health, recovery and financial situation is very poor. The medical and nursing sector is witnessing a large migration out of Lebanon, and there are no incentives to persuade them to stay.”

Topics: Hezbollah Lebanon

