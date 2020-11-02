What We Are Reading Today: Perilous Bounty by Tom Philpott

Perilous Bounty is an up-to-date view of some of the challenges today in industrial agriculture.

It focuses on California and Iowa but their problems are true in many parts of the country, a critic commented in goodreads.com.

“In Perilous Bounty, veteran journalist and former farmer Tom Philpott explores and exposes the small handful of seed and pesticide corporations, investment funds, and magnates who benefit from the trends that imperil us, with on-the-ground dispatches featuring the scientists documenting the damage and the farmers and activists who are valiantly and inventively pushing back,” the review added.

“Resource scarcity looms on the horizon, but rather than pointing us toward an inevitable doomsday, Philpott shows how the entire wayward ship of American agriculture could be routed away from its path to disaster,” said the review.

“An important, deeply researched and astounding accounting of the ways in which agribusiness has overdrafted our air, soil and water resources,” it added.

“It’s also a good view of the problems of the supply chain we saw during COVID-19.”