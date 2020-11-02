You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Perilous Bounty by Tom Philpott

What We Are Reading Today: Perilous Bounty by Tom Philpott

Short Url

https://arab.news/puqq9

Updated 02 November 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Perilous Bounty by Tom Philpott

Updated 02 November 2020
Arab News

Perilous Bounty is an up-to-date view of some of the challenges today in industrial agriculture. 

It focuses on California and Iowa but their problems are true in many parts of the country, a critic commented in goodreads.com.

“In Perilous Bounty, veteran journalist and former farmer Tom Philpott explores and exposes the small handful of seed and pesticide corporations, investment funds, and magnates who benefit from the trends that imperil us, with on-the-ground dispatches featuring the scientists documenting the damage and the farmers and activists who are valiantly and inventively pushing back,” the review added.

“Resource scarcity looms on the horizon, but rather than pointing us toward an inevitable doomsday, Philpott shows how the entire wayward ship of American agriculture could be routed away from its path to disaster,” said the review. 

“An important, deeply researched and astounding accounting of the ways in which agribusiness has overdrafted our air, soil and water resources,” it added. 

“It’s also a good view of the problems of the supply chain we saw during COVID-19.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Catching the Wind by Neal Gabler
books
What We Are Reading Today: Guardians of Liberty

Ahlam Bsharat’s ‘Trees for the Absentees’ is both haunting and ethereal

Updated 02 November 2020
MANAL SHAKIR

Ahlam Bsharat’s ‘Trees for the Absentees’ is both haunting and ethereal

Updated 02 November 2020
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: Outside of Nablus, in the village of Deir Sabra, lives Philistia with her mother and siblings in Ahlam Bsharat’s novel “Trees for the Absentees.” Her father sits in an Israeli prison, where he has been for five years, as Philistia attempts to move forward with life, studying at Al-Quds Open University while working at a hammam in Nablus. Her job helps to keep her mind occupied away from the uncertainty of tomorrow.

Philistia is a strange name, according to Bsharat’s main character, and she is no ordinary girl. She lives somewhere between reality and imagination. Her spirit is as free as her mind and she places great emphasis on remembering what her Grandma Zahia’s wisdom has taught her. 

Award-winning author Bsharat is able to pull readers into a novel that moves delicately between a young woman growing up, the occupation that looms overhead, and the historical struggle to keep and hold on to Palestine. She weaves spirituality and religion in a realistic way to ground her main character’s life. The struggle of her characters does not only come from those who are not physically present, but the circumstances that their absence leaves behind.

Exploring her ever-evolving mind while also giving time to the ghosts she occasionally sees, Philistia is able to explore the history of the land and how it repeats itself. She is inquisitive, that is why her mind can explore places that aren’t always obvious to others. With the delicate translation by Ruth Ahmedzai Kemp and Sue Copeland, Philistia sees her country and her life through ghosts, questions, and her imagination. Weaving history and the present together helps propel her into the future where she does not live in black and white, where she knows that she’s had to grow up too fast, but where she will continue to plant trees for the absentees while she can. 

Topics: Trees for the Absentees Ahlam Bsharat

Latest updates

Oman income tax expected in 2022 in fiscal shake-up
Germany launches 4-week partial shutdown to curb virus
‘Baby Shark’ becomes most-watched YouTube video
A look at the meaning behind some of the coolest Arab flags
Former two-time boxing champion Amir Khan to oversee transformation of sport in Middle East

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.