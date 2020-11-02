You are here

  • Home
  • Canada Halloween attacker had a history of mental health issues: police

Canada Halloween attacker had a history of mental health issues: police

1 / 2
Police cars block the Saint-Louis Street near the Chateau Frontenac early Nov. 1, 2020 in Quebec City, Canada. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)
2 / 2
Flowers and a candle are placed in front of the house of a woman who died in Halloween attack on November 1, 2020 in Quebec City, Montreal. (AFP / Anne-Sophie Thill)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bc4vf

Updated 10 sec ago
(AFP)

Canada Halloween attacker had a history of mental health issues: police

  • The suspect, identified as Carl Girouard, was found to have spoken of carrying out such a crime five years ago
  • Police file two charges of homicide and five more for attempted homicide against him
Updated 10 sec ago
(AFP)

QUEBEC CITY: The sword-wielding attacker dressed in medieval costume who killed two people and injured five others in a Halloween rampage in Quebec City was “not associated with a terrorist group,” Canadian police said Sunday.
The attacks occurred Saturday night in multiple locations in the Old Quebec neighborhood, near the tourist hotspot Chateau Frontenac and the National Assembly, the Quebec provincial parliament.
The suspect, who was arrested early Sunday after an hours-long street-by-street manhunt, was identified by local media as Carl Girouard, a man with a history of mental health issues from a Montreal suburb. Police have yet to confirm his identity.
A police spokesman did say the attack appeared premeditated — the suspect had spoken of carrying out such a crime five years ago — but added that he had no criminal record.
The suspect made a brief preliminary court appearance by video-link Sunday afternoon; he was informed that he would face two charges of homicide and five more for attempted homicide.
A search was conducted of his home in Sainte-Therese, near Montreal, local media also reported.
“Yesterday evening we were plunged into a night of horror when a 24-year-old man, who does not live in Quebec, came with the intention of claiming as many victims as possible,” Quebec City police chief Robert Pigeon told reporters.
He said the suspect was armed with a Katana sword, a curved saber of the type once used by Samurai warriors in Japan.
“Everything leads us to believe that he chose his victims at random,” Pigeon added.
A police spokesman identified the two persons killed as 56-year-old Francois Duchesne and 61-year-old Suzanne Clermont. Four men, ranging in age from 19 to 67, were wounded, as was a 24-year-old woman.
The police chief said that two of the victims are longtime French residents of Quebec.
Some of the injured suffered “significant lacerations,” he said.
Anne Pasquier, a hair stylist neighbor of one of those slain, Clermont, said the woman hadn’t had time to cross the street Saturday night “because the suspect had arrived just that second and decapitated her,” a detail which has not yet been confirmed by officials.
“She was lovely. She had a great sense of humor,” added Jean-Pierre Ajmo, 82, a personal friend.
The other fatal victim, Duchesne, was head of communications at the Quebec Fine Arts Museum, according to Jean Rousseau, a city councilor.
“My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two people killed in last night’s horrific attack in Quebec City,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. “I’m also wishing a full recovery to the injured.”
“All of Quebec is in mourning,” said Quebec deputy premier Genevieve Guilbault, who denounced the “barbaric” acts.
According to three witnesses quoted by Quebec newspaper Le Soleil, the attacker allegedly “slit the throat” of his first victim near the Chateau Frontenac hotel, and there was “a lot of blood.”
The man then continued on Rue des Remparts, where the second person was killed, before heading to the Old Port, wounding the other victims, according to the newspaper.
Quebec resident Karin Lacoste said she was going to a convenience store around 11:00 p.m. when she saw several armed police officers wearing bulletproof vests.
“There was one who told me, ‘Run to your home because there is someone walking around, he is a killer and he has killed people,’” she told LCN news channel. “I was really scared.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the streets of Old Quebec were quiet at the time of the attacks.
Quebec Mayor Regis Labeaume called the incident “terrifying,” but insisted the city is “one of the safest in the world.”
“It is difficult, nearly impossible, to anticipate the consequences of madness clearly stemming from problems of mental health,” he added.

Related

World
Canada Halloween attacker had a history of mental health issues: police
Lifestyle
Celebs go all out with creative costumes this Halloween

French church in Nice hit by deadly attack seeks solace in mass

Updated 02 November 2020
Reuters

French church in Nice hit by deadly attack seeks solace in mass

  • Parishioners gathered outside the Notre-Dame catholic churchseeking solace
  • The Nice attack followed the beheading of a Paris schoolteacher on Oct. 16 by a Chechen-born man
Updated 02 November 2020
Reuters

NICE: Shocked local parishioners gathered outside the Notre-Dame catholic church in the southern French city of Nice on Sunday, seeking solace at its first mass in the three days since a knifewielding attacker killed three people inside.
In France’s second deadly knife attack in two weeks with a suspected Islamist motive, an assailant shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in the basilica.
Church sexton Vincent Loques was one of the victims, along with devout mother-of-three- Simone Barreto Silva, who moved to France from Brazil as a teenager. A 60-year-old woman, named by church officials as Nadine, was beheaded.
On Sunday evening, several hundred people gathered on the other side of a security perimeter around the church to follow the mass from a distance.
“I was baptised here, took holy communion here... my parents were buried here. It was very important to come out of solidarity,” church regular Michele, 67, said before the mass got underway. “It was a shock... It was a barbaric act.”
The Nice attack followed the beheading of a Paris schoolteacher on Oct. 16 by a Chechen-born man, apparently angered that the teacher had shown cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to teach a lesson on free speech.
Standing on the steps of the church, which was covered in wreaths and candles, the bishop of Nice, Andre Marceau, paid tribute to the three victims.
“The meaning of this celebration is to speak of... our bewilderment, our sadness, our suffering, our feeling of anger maybe, our struggle to understand,” Marceau said ahead of the mass. “And above all, to give strength to our peacemakers.”
The church is located not far from the seaside promenade, where a suspected Islamist drove a 19-ton truck into a crowd in 2016, killing more than 80 people on Bastille Day.
The people of Nice had suffered enough, said Martine Leroy, a local resident outside the church.
“We form a bloc today, and people need to see this bloc, the whole world needs to see it,” she said. “It all has to stop. We’re here to tell our leaders that we’ve had enough, we want to be able to be at ease walking around in our city.”

Topics: France Nice

Related

Middle-East
Tunisian family of alleged Nice knifeman in disbelief over attack
Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns Nice church attack

Latest updates

Canada Halloween attacker had a history of mental health issues: police
What We Are Reading Today: Perilous Bounty by Tom Philpott
Fed in holding pattern amid tense US election
Crammed into camps, displaced Syrians fear spread of coronavirus
Zambia’s default risk highlights Africa’s debt woes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.