Charlie Hebdo trial suspended after 2 more defendants test positive for COVID-19

A file court sketch created on Oct. 26, 2020 shows Ali Riza Polat, a co-accused in the January 2015 Charlie Hebdo and Hyper Cacher jihadist killings. (AFP / Benoit Peyrucq)
Updated 02 November 2020
AFP

  • 14 people are on trial accused of having helped the killers of 12 victims in the attack on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo
PARIS: The trial over the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack has been delayed for at least a week after two more defendants tested positive for coronavirus, the presiding lawyer said.
Fourteen people are on trial accused of having helped the killers of 12 victims in the attack on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, a female police officer a day later, and four hostages at a Jewish supermarket.
After primary suspect Ali Riza Polat received a Covid-19 diagnosis over the weekend, the presiding judge ordered all those on trial to be tested.
“In view of the health protocols in force requiring isolation of both positive and contact cases, the hearing will not be able to resume this week,” Regis de Jorna said in an email sent Sunday to lawyers involved in the case.
The trial had already been suspended until Wednesday following Polat’s positive diagnosis, with Jorna telling lawyers the court would not sit again until all the results were in.
Two further defendants then tested positive, with two others remaining under supervision despite negative results as they were believed to be “contact cases,” according to Jorna’s email.
The results from the other defendants, detained in Fleury-Merogis, are due Monday.
The extended suspension of the hearing will further delay the conclusion of the trial, which opened on September 2.
Defense lawyers were scheduled to plead on November 6, 9, 10 and 11 with the verdict expected on 13.
France returned to lockdown last week in the latest measure to curb a disease that has infected more than 44.5 million people worldwide and killed nearly 1.2 million.

Gunfire erupts at Kabul University as police surround campus

Gunfire erupts at Kabul University as police surround campus

  • A book exhibition was being held at the university and attended by a number of dignitaries at the time of the shooting
KABUL: Gunfire erupted at Kabul University in the Afghan capital early Monday and police have surrounded the sprawling campus, authorities said.
At least six people have been wounded, Public Health Ministry spokesman Akmal Samsor said. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the gunfire was ongoing.
Afghan media reported a book exhibition was being held at the university and attended by a number of dignitaries at the time of the shooting. Local television stations Tolo and Ariana described the event as a joint Afghan-Iranian book fair, though Afghan officials have so far declined to discuss it.
University professor Zabiullah Haidari told a local TV station Ariana that classes were underway when the shooting began. University officials and security personnel were escorting students off campus, Haidari said.
Security forces blocked off roads leading to the campus as frantic families tried to reach their children at the university.
No group immediately took responsibility for the ongoing attack though the Taliban issued a statement saying they were not involved.
Last year, a bomb outside of the Kabul University campus’ gates killed eight people. In 2016, gunmen attacked the American University in Kabul, killing 13.
Last month, the Daesh group sent a suicide bomber into an education center in the capital’s Shiite dominated neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, killing 24 students and injuring more than 100. The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has declared war on Afghanistan’s minority Shiite Muslims and have staged dozens of attacks since emerging in 2014.
Violence has been relentless in Afghanistan even as the Taliban and a government-appointed negotiation team discuss a peace agreement to end more than four decades of war in the country. The talks in Qatar have been painfully slow and despite repeated demands for a reduction in violence, the chaos has continued unabated.
A US deal with the Taliban in February set the stage for peace talks currently underway in Doha. The deal also allows for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan.
Meanwhile Monday, a vehicle hit a roadside mine in the country’s southern Helmand province, killing at least seven civilians, most of them women and children, provincial governor spokesman Omer Zwak said.

