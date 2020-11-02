Dubai launches fast-track initiative for scale-ups

DUBAI: The Dubai Startup Hub has launched its Scale-Up Dubai program that will help fast-growing start-ups or scale-ups through tailored support and guidance as they expand beyond the UAE borders.
The startup hub, an initiative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has piloted the initiative in scale-ups that have already developed viable businesses and benefited from their participation in earlier programs, state news agency WAM reported.
The companies have joined interactive sessions and been offered opportunities to share their businesses with the public and private sectors, the report added.
Participants have also shared their technologies with government entities and businesses looking for innovation.
Scale-ups will get a digital stamp “Market Ready” once they finish the training.
