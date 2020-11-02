‘Baby Shark’ becomes most-watched YouTube video

You are here

“Baby Shark Dance,” the English-language version of the song, clocked up over seven billion views on YouTube at around 0400 GMT on Monday. (YouTube)
  • South Korea-produced song has gone from the realm of children’s YouTube to a global viral sensation
  • Two of the last four tracks to hold the most-played record on YouTube are South Korean
SEOUL: The wildly infectious and relentlessly repetitive children’s song “Baby Shark” became the most-watched YouTube video on Monday, with more than seven billion plays.
The bane of parents and teachers worldwide, the South Korea-produced song has gone from the realm of children’s YouTube to a global viral sensation, with a catchy and addictive melody buoyed by a hypnotically colorful video.
“Baby Shark Dance,” the English-language version of the song, clocked up over seven billion views on YouTube at around 0400 GMT on Monday, dethroning Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” as the most-watched video on the platform.
The ubiquitous children’s song and earworm, first uploaded to YouTube in June 2016, is a remix of an American campfire song by the Seoul-based production company Pinkfong.
Its YouTube success paved its route into the global music charts, reaching the number 32 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2019.
It has picked up plenty of adult fans along its way to global viral fame: the Washington Nationals baseball team took it up as an anthem and went on to win the World Series last year, prompting the White House to play the tune during the celebrations.
One US town played the song on a loop, while another, Florida’s West Palm Beach, used the melody to try to discourage homeless people from congregating in a public area.
It has also been pressed into anti-pandemic service, with a coronavirus-themed version, “Wash Your Hands,” teaching children the importance of personal hygiene.
Two of the last four tracks to hold the most-played record on YouTube are South Korean – rapper Psy’s megahit “Gangnam Style” held the title for more than three years until it was dethroned by Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again.”

Indian doctor duped into buying ‘Aladdin’s lamp’ after genie show

Indian doctor duped into buying ‘Aladdin’s lamp’ after genie show

  • Unwitting victim approached police in Uttar Pradesh after he realized the lamp did not have any magical powers
NEW DELHI: Two men who allegedly duped a doctor into buying an “Aladdin’s lamp” for $93,000 – and even conjured up a fake genie – have been arrested in India, an official said Sunday.
Laeek Khan approached police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh after he realized the lamp did not have any magical powers, as described in the popular folk tale about Aladdin and his wish-granting genie that appears when it is rubbed.
“The cheats had struck a deal for much more but the doctor had paid about seven million rupees ($93,000),” Amit Rai, a senior officer said.
He said the men were arrested on Thursday and were remanded in custody ahead of charges being filed.
“The wife of one of these men was also involved in the fraud. She is on the run,” Rai added.
In his complaint filed last Sunday, Khan said one of the men pretended to be an occultist and made a “jinn” – a supernatural figure – appear from the lamp, local media reported.
But when Khan asked if he could touch the genie or take the lamp home, they refused, saying it might cause him harm, the complaint stated.
Eventually they sold the lamp to him, promising it would bring health, wealth and good fortune.
Khan stated that he later realized the “genie” was actually just one of the men in disguise.
“The men have also cheated other families using the same modus operandi. The total amount of money involved runs into several million rupees,” Rai said.

