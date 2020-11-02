You are here

  • Home
  • Germany launches 4-week partial shutdown to curb virus

Germany launches 4-week partial shutdown to curb virus

A man wears a face mask while standing on a street in Pfarrkirchen, a town of the county district Rottal-Inn in Bavaria, on October 27, 2020 after a local lockdown was imposed because of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/423r8

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Germany launches 4-week partial shutdown to curb virus

  • The restrictions that took effect Monday are milder than the ones Germany imposed in the first phase of the pandemic in March and April
  • Schools, kindergartens, non-essential shops and hairdressers are to remain open
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: A four-week partial shutdown has started in Germany, with restaurants, bars, theaters, cinemas and other leisure facilities closing down until the end of the month in a drive to flatten a rapid rise in coronavirus infections.
The restrictions that took effect Monday are milder than the ones Germany imposed in the first phase of the pandemic in March and April. This time around, schools, kindergartens, non-essential shops and hairdressers are to remain open.
But leading officials decided last week that a “lockdown light” was necessary in light of a sharp rise in cases that has prompted many other European countries to impose more or less drastic restrictions.
On Saturday, the national disease control center reported the highest number of infections in one day — 19,059 — since the pandemic began. Figures at the beginning of the week tend to be lower, and the center reported 12,097 cases Monday. But that compared with 8,685 a week earlier, underlining the upward trend.
Germany has reported over 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week. That is fewer than in many other European countries, but far above the 50 mark that officials set earlier this year as an alarm signal that requires action by local authorities.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors are to review the situation after two weeks and discuss whether the measures need to be adjusted.
“The aim is to get back under this level of 50 at which health offices are in a position to trace contacts,” Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, told RBB Inforadio.
Merkel said last week that authorities are currently unable to trace the source of three-quarters of infections.
The restrictions taking effect Monday allow groups of at most 10 people, from a maximum two households, in public. Germans have been asked to refrain from making non-essential journeys and hotels are barred from accommodating people on tourist trips.
Asked whether the restrictions might last beyond November, Braun replied: “Our declared aim is that we want to end the measures in this strictness at the end of November.”
“This is also about enabling Christmas business for German companies, and Christmas celebrations with the family for all of us,” he added. “I consider that important ... the stricter the measures, the quicker they work, so we decided on relatively strict measures.”

Topics: Germany Coronavirus

Related

World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,097 to 545,027
World
France and Germany plunge back into lockdown as second COVID-19 wave sweeps Europe

Gunfire erupts at Kabul University as police surround campus

Updated 52 min 42 sec ago
AP

Gunfire erupts at Kabul University as police surround campus

  • A book exhibition was being held at the university and attended by a number of dignitaries at the time of the shooting
Updated 52 min 42 sec ago
AP

KABUL: Gunfire erupted at Kabul University in the Afghan capital early Monday and police have surrounded the sprawling campus, authorities said.
At least six people have been wounded, Public Health Ministry spokesman Akmal Samsor said. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the gunfire was ongoing.
Afghan media reported a book exhibition was being held at the university and attended by a number of dignitaries at the time of the shooting. Local television stations Tolo and Ariana described the event as a joint Afghan-Iranian book fair, though Afghan officials have so far declined to discuss it.
University professor Zabiullah Haidari told a local TV station Ariana that classes were underway when the shooting began. University officials and security personnel were escorting students off campus, Haidari said.
Security forces blocked off roads leading to the campus as frantic families tried to reach their children at the university.
No group immediately took responsibility for the ongoing attack though the Taliban issued a statement saying they were not involved.
Last year, a bomb outside of the Kabul University campus’ gates killed eight people. In 2016, gunmen attacked the American University in Kabul, killing 13.
Last month, the Daesh group sent a suicide bomber into an education center in the capital’s Shiite dominated neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, killing 24 students and injuring more than 100. The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has declared war on Afghanistan’s minority Shiite Muslims and have staged dozens of attacks since emerging in 2014.
Violence has been relentless in Afghanistan even as the Taliban and a government-appointed negotiation team discuss a peace agreement to end more than four decades of war in the country. The talks in Qatar have been painfully slow and despite repeated demands for a reduction in violence, the chaos has continued unabated.
A US deal with the Taliban in February set the stage for peace talks currently underway in Doha. The deal also allows for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan.
Meanwhile Monday, a vehicle hit a roadside mine in the country’s southern Helmand province, killing at least seven civilians, most of them women and children, provincial governor spokesman Omer Zwak said.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

World
At least 8 killed in blast near Kabul University
World
Three blasts hit Kabul, killing one and injuring 17

Latest updates

Germany launches 4-week partial shutdown to curb virus
‘Baby Shark’ becomes most-watched YouTube video
A look at the meaning behind some of the coolest Arab flags
Former two-time boxing champion Amir Khan to oversee transformation of sport in Middle East
Gunfire erupts at Kabul University as police surround campus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.