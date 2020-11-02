You are here

Algeria says voters backed constitutional changes in referendum

An electoral worker wearing a face mask for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), looks on at a polling station where Algerians vote in a constitutional referendum in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Fewer than one in four registered voters cast a ballot, Algeria’s lowest ever turnout
ALGIERS: A proposal to change Algeria’s constitution won the most votes in Sunday’s referendum and will become law, but the very low turnout undercut the government strategy of using the poll to turn a page on last year’s political unrest.
Fewer than one in four registered voters cast a ballot, Algeria’s lowest ever turnout, with many in the opposition “Hirak” street protest movement opposing the referendum and the vote taking place amid a global pandemic.
However, two thirds of those who did vote supported the changes, the electoral commission head Mohamed Charfi said at a news conference on Monday, adding that the coronavirus had negatively affected turnout.

Oman cuts quarantine days for visitors

Arab News

  • Visitors previously needed to quarantine for two weeks
  • Those arriving in the country must take a second PCR test upon arrival
DUBAI: Visitors to the Sultanate of Oman will now only have to present a valid negative PCR test and quarantine for a shorter period of seven days, state news agency ONA said.
Previously, visitors needed to quarantine for two weeks while PCR test resulted must not be older than 96 hours to be valid.
However, those arriving in the country must take a second PCR test upon arrival. 
Last month, Oman’s Ministry of Education said all students except for 12th graders will continue remote education as part of coronavirus safety measures.
“Students from the Grade 1 to Grade 11 will study through the remote learning system, except for Grade 12 students who will have to attend their schools on a week by week system,” the ministry said.
School opened on Nov. 1 after Oman’s Supreme Committee confirmed its decision for the academic year, although teaching modality would be both online and offline to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff.
School buses were also allowed to operate at half-capacity and classes will be based on hours of study, depending on the category of schools.
Social distancing, wearing of masks, washing hands at frequent intervals have been made mandatory.
The Sultanate has reported 115,734 cases since the start of the pandemic with 105,700 recovered patients and 1,246 deaths.

