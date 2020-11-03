You are here

EU faces knotty trade fights with US no matter who wins

Passions are running high as the US prepares to choose its leader.
AP

  • Europe’s push for digital taxes on American tech companies is a major source of friction between Washington and Brussels
FRANKFURT: Europe is closely watching the US presidential election, waiting to see whether the next four years will mean more tariff wars under Republican President Donald Trump or a shift toward less confrontational negotiation under Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

It’s no secret that European officials are more in tune with Biden’s stated intent to improve transatlantic relations. But no matter who wins, fundamental disputes that erupted — or in some cases, merely worsened — under Trump may not be easy to resolve.

In particular, Europe’s push for digital taxes on US tech behemoths like Google and Amazon could mean friction no matter who is in the White House. Likewise with the dispute over government support for Europe’s aircraft maker Airbus and America’s Boeing, which dates to well before Trump. And don’t forget Europe’s longstanding ban on US chicken treated with chlorine.

Chad P. Bown, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, says that even in friendlier times, “there are bilateral irritants, there always have been and there always will be. It’s the nature of trade, they’re going to be there — and they have to be resolved.”

And that is fraught with with consequences for the 16 million workers on both sides whose jobs are supported by transatlantic trade, the biggest such relationship in the global economy. Tit-for-tat tariffs over the past four years have affected companies and people making and selling a whole host of goods.

Among them are German makers of sweet biscuits, who have been sideswiped by tariffs imposed by the US after the World Trade Organization ruled European governments had broken the rules with subsidies for Airbus. The German confectionery association, known by its German acronym BDSI, says that affected producers have lost 30 percent of their export volume in the first half of this year.

“The small and mid-size, mostly family run enterprises have overnight and through no fault of their own lost a substantial market, which they built up and with great effort over decades,” said Andreas Nickenig, chair of the fine baked goods sector of the organization.

Matters could escalate if the EU imposes tariffs on US products in retaliation for tax breaks given in the past to Boeing.

Trump has used strong language about Europe’s trade surplus with the US, saying that the EU is “worse than China” and “has been treating us very badly” with “barriers that are incredible.”

Some observers hope that Biden could send a message by dropping the tariffs that Trump slapped on European steel and aluminum, enraging the Europeans and other allies by calling their metals a threat to US national security. The so-called Article 232 proceeding both hurts European producers and raises the cost of steel for US companies. Europe retaliated by raising tariffs on US-made motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans.

Claudia Schmucker, a trade expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations, said that “it would be a major sign of willingness to work with the EU” if Biden were to announce after taking office that he intends to suspend the steel and aluminum tariffs, much as Trump repudiated the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal with Asian countries excluding China as one of his first official acts. There are hopes Biden would take a more rules-based approach based on the World Trade Organization, an international forum for resolving trade disputes.

Topics: European Union US Presidential Elections

Emirates NBD makes bid for sale of Blom Egypt

Mohammed Abu Zaid

Emirates NBD makes bid for sale of Blom Egypt

CAIRO: Banking sources revealed that Emirates NBD, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is in talks with Lebanese Blom Bank management to make an offer to buy its unit in Egypt.

The Bahraini Arab Banking Corporation is competing for the acquisition of Blom Egypt and is conducting due diligence work on the deal, which is expected to end in mid-November.

Reports said that NBD estimates the value of Blom Bank Egypt at about 6.5 to 7 billion Egyptian pounds ($413 to $444 million), about one-and-a-half times the total ownership rights in the bank.

ABC Bahrain began the due diligence procedures in late September.

Gov. of the Central Bank Tarek Amer said in previous statements that the Central Bank is fully committed to the rights of merged banks employees, including employees of the Lebanese Blom Bank in Egypt, and that the matter is the original responsibility of the Central Bank.

His comments came after a number of Blom Bank Egypt employees submitted a request to preserve their rights after the completion of the sale process, which is likely to result in the merger of Blom Egypt with the bank of the buying party.

Lebanese Blom Bank, the main owner of Blom Bank Egypt, said that a request has been submitted to the Central Bank of Egypt to obtain the necessary approvals.

The Lebanese Blom Group needs about $240 million to increase its capital to comply with the instructions of the Lebanese government. This prompted the bank to announce the sale of its units in Egypt, which represent 46 percent of the group’s total profits.

Lebanese banks are seeking to boost their finances at a time when the country faces its worst financial crisis since the civil war.

Blom Bank Egypt is affiliated with the Blom Bank Group and began operating in Egypt in 2005. It has about 41 branches, and its paid-up capital amounts to 2 billion Egyptian pounds, according to its website.

Sources said that the UAE bank is looking to strengthen its presence in the Egyptian banking sector, which it already operates in through Emirates NBD Egypt (formerly BNP Paribas).

Blom Bank, one of Lebanon’s largest banks, confirmed that it is studying strategic options, including selling its stake in Blom Bank Egypt due to adverse business conditions in Beirut, and to abide by the decisions of the Central Bank of Lebanon to increase the capital.

In a press release, the bank added that a request was submitted to the Central Bank of Egypt to obtain necessary approvals, and the Central Bank of Egypt has agreed to start the process of due diligence examination.

Sources said the deal will likely be complete within weeks, adding that there are several advisers available, including international bank HSBC and CI Capital holding for financial advice, and the Baker McKenzie Fund for legal advice.

Topics: business economy Emirates NBD Egypt

