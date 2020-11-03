You are here

Saudi Arabia emerges as ‘champion of multilateralism’

Leaders at the upcoming G20 summit will discuss the world’s growing climate issues, like heavy flooding in the Bangladeshi capital, pictured. (Shutterstock)
Rashid Hassan

  • In an exclusive interview, EU ambassador says KSA is at forefront of meeting global challenges
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has proven to be a champion of multilateralism during its G20 presidency, according to the bloc’s ambassador to the Kingdom, Patrick Simonnet.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, he said that Saudi Arabia had substantial experience in hosting large events and had built on past experiences from the GCC, the OIC and the Arab League summits. However, the G20 was on another scale and included tens of ministerial meetings, and hundreds of workshops and specialized seminars.

“Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the G20 has been very successful in organizing these meetings in light of the challenges posed by the pandemic on logistics and the switch to the virtual realm,” the EU ambassador said.

“More importantly, Saudi Arabia proved to be a champion of multilateralism by using the G20 forum to tackle critical world issues, which have become of upmost importance in the wake of the hardship caused by COVID-19,” he said. 

The Kingdom had managed to bring all G20 members to the table to discuss issues where they did not necessarily see eye to eye, such as climate change or energy sustainability, and to come to a consensus so that global work could move forward.

“At a time when multilateralism is under attack, we as the EU have very much valued Saudi efforts in this respect,” the ambassador said.

Under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia was experiencing very important changes and reforms in the economic and social fields, in line with its Vision 2030. 

“I am happy that the country’s reform process has also been showcased during the G20,” he said.

On the significance of this G20 presidency during the pandemic and what the G20 could achieve in these difficult times, the ambassador said that Saudi Arabia had reshaped its G20 presidency to adapt it to global challenges. 

“Under the Saudi banner of ‘Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All,’ the issues of curbing the impact of the pandemic and engaging in the post-COVID recovery phase have been put at the center of the G20 discussion and in all different strands of work: Economic growth, digitalization, resilience of financial and education systems, debt service suspension, energy access and green recovery” he said. 

“Thanks to the committed and pro-active attitude of the different Saudi chairs we now have defined priorities, which will help governments across the G20 countries to better address the needs of their citizens and achieve the necessary post-COVID recovery,” he added. 

“Let me give you some examples. First, the trade focus has managed to push the notion of open trade and WTO reform, which will be vital in the recovery phase. Second, the energy agenda fostered energy market stability and security, in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change and sustainable energy commitments. 

“Furthermore, this G20 has brought momentum on the digital agenda, as it addressed, for instance, measurement, inclusion and global digital taxation,” he said. 

A spotlight had also been placed on health, financial, environmental and development issues, along with new discussions, such as the ones that took place in the Space economy and Artificial Intelligence summits, Simonnet said. 




EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Simonnet. (Supplied)

The ambassador said that the G20 provided a platform to enhance relations between the EU and the Kingdom.

“Our new EU leadership have been in regular contact with their Saudi counterparts throughout the year.”

President von der Leyen spoke to King Salman early in the G20 presidency. 

“As to our bilateral partnership, I see many avenues for cooperation in terms of political, economic and trade relations,” he said.

Simonnet noted that the EU was the second biggest trading partner of the GCC and its first provider of foreign direct investment. 

There was much more that could be done to develop relations, including through a free trade agreement, the negotiations for which needed to be resumed, he said. This would benefit both the EU’s green recovery plan as well as the Saudi Vision 2030 spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

“We also share a common neighborhood and have therefore a mutual interest in peace and stability in the wider region. We are already increasing our level of political consultations and will continue to work together toward a more stable Middle East and Gulf region,” the ambassador said.

“My mission here is also to bring the EU closer to the Saudi people as well as promoting the true image of Saudi Arabia to fellow Europeans,” he said.

Topics: G20 Patrick Simonnet European Union Saudi Arabia G20 Riyadh

EU faces knotty trade fights with US no matter who wins

Updated 12 min 4 sec ago
AP

EU faces knotty trade fights with US no matter who wins

  • Europe’s push for digital taxes on American tech companies is a major source of friction between Washington and Brussels
Updated 12 min 4 sec ago
AP

FRANKFURT: Europe is closely watching the US presidential election, waiting to see whether the next four years will mean more tariff wars under Republican President Donald Trump or a shift toward less confrontational negotiation under Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

It’s no secret that European officials are more in tune with Biden’s stated intent to improve transatlantic relations. But no matter who wins, fundamental disputes that erupted — or in some cases, merely worsened — under Trump may not be easy to resolve.

In particular, Europe’s push for digital taxes on US tech behemoths like Google and Amazon could mean friction no matter who is in the White House. Likewise with the dispute over government support for Europe’s aircraft maker Airbus and America’s Boeing, which dates to well before Trump. And don’t forget Europe’s longstanding ban on US chicken treated with chlorine.

Chad P. Bown, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, says that even in friendlier times, “there are bilateral irritants, there always have been and there always will be. It’s the nature of trade, they’re going to be there — and they have to be resolved.”

And that is fraught with with consequences for the 16 million workers on both sides whose jobs are supported by transatlantic trade, the biggest such relationship in the global economy. Tit-for-tat tariffs over the past four years have affected companies and people making and selling a whole host of goods.

Among them are German makers of sweet biscuits, who have been sideswiped by tariffs imposed by the US after the World Trade Organization ruled European governments had broken the rules with subsidies for Airbus. The German confectionery association, known by its German acronym BDSI, says that affected producers have lost 30 percent of their export volume in the first half of this year.

“The small and mid-size, mostly family run enterprises have overnight and through no fault of their own lost a substantial market, which they built up and with great effort over decades,” said Andreas Nickenig, chair of the fine baked goods sector of the organization.

Matters could escalate if the EU imposes tariffs on US products in retaliation for tax breaks given in the past to Boeing.

Trump has used strong language about Europe’s trade surplus with the US, saying that the EU is “worse than China” and “has been treating us very badly” with “barriers that are incredible.”

Some observers hope that Biden could send a message by dropping the tariffs that Trump slapped on European steel and aluminum, enraging the Europeans and other allies by calling their metals a threat to US national security. The so-called Article 232 proceeding both hurts European producers and raises the cost of steel for US companies. Europe retaliated by raising tariffs on US-made motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans.

Claudia Schmucker, a trade expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations, said that “it would be a major sign of willingness to work with the EU” if Biden were to announce after taking office that he intends to suspend the steel and aluminum tariffs, much as Trump repudiated the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal with Asian countries excluding China as one of his first official acts. There are hopes Biden would take a more rules-based approach based on the World Trade Organization, an international forum for resolving trade disputes.

Topics: European Union US Presidential Elections

