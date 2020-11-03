You are here

Shares recover globally from one-month lows

A man walks past a screen outside a brokerage amid the COVID-19 crisis in Tokyo. Shares on Monday recovered globally from one-month lows. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Investors prepare for more volatility arising from the US presidential election
MILAN: Shares on Monday recovered globally from one-month lows as strengthening factory data in China and Europe offset news of new virus lockdowns, while investors prepared for more volatility arising from the US presidential election.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was up 0.5 percent, following a strong performance in Asia after data showed Chinese factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in a decade.

A boom in eurozone manufacturing in October helped Europe leave behind a cautious start after the UK became the latest country in the region to announce a fresh lockdown to fight a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Italy was also set to approve new restrictions in the coming days but said it was holding back from reintroducing a nationwide lockdown after such moves in France and Germany last week caused a broad risk-off move across markets.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 benchmark, which reached a five-month low last week, was last at its session high, up 1.3 percent, also supported by hopes the lockdowns wouldn’t last as long as the previous round.

“Europe is facing up to a harsh winter ahead,” Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said in a note. “The question to be asked to all the European countries is can they come out of these measures in some form toward the end of November/early December as is hoped or will they be extended further.”

The focus was increasingly shifting toward the US election on Tuesday, although investors prepared for the chance that it could take a few days before the result becomes clear.

“Given the likelihood that the outcome of the presidential election will be unclear on Wednesday, and possibly for much longer, volatility could easily pick up and it might become a severe roller-coaster ride,” UniCredit strategists said.

Analysts are concerned that an uncertain outcome could cloud the prospects for fiscal stimulus in the world’s No. 1 economy at a time when support is much needed. Also crucial for the size of a possible stimulus will be which party wins the Senate.

The VIX volatility index, which rose to its highest in four months last week, eased half a point to 37.5.

US stock index futures rose around 1 percent, indicating a clear recovery on Wall Street at the open following its steepest weekly loss since March.

Despite the potential uncertainty, JP Morgan Cazenove equity strategists led by Mislav Matejka sounded upbeat.

“Any clear result is likely to be seen as a positive, with investors then able to look forward to a fiscal stimulus down the line,” they said.

“Stalemate/contested elections would lead to further risk-off trading, but we believe that if such a scenario arises, one should be using the weakness as an opportunity to add exposure on a 3-6-month horizon,” they added.

Meanwhile, the fresh lockdowns in Europe and parts of the United States have raised concerns over the outlook for fuel consumption. Brent crude prices fell to a low of $35.74 per barrel, a level not seen since late May. They later recovered to trade down 1.6 percent at $37.33. US crude went as low as $33.64.

Global coronavirus cases surged last week with Europe crossing the bleak milestone of 10 million total infections. The UK is grappling with more than 20,000 new cases a day while a record surge in US cases is killing up to 1,000 people a day.

In currencies, the UK pound fell 0.1 percent to $1.293 after hitting its lowest in almost four weeks on news of the national lockdown. The euro was broadly unchanged at $1.165.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar went below 70 US cents for the first time since July before turning higher, while the Japanese yen was flat at 104.62 per dollar.

That left the index that measures the dollar against a basket of other currencies down 0.1 percent at 93.98.

Topics: shares China Europe

Ryanair sinks into first-half loss amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated 7 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Ryanair sinks into first-half loss amid COVID-19 crisis

  • Ryanair says traffic nosedived around 80 percent to 17.1 million passengers in the reporting period, compared with 86 million a year earlier
Updated 7 min 1 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Irish no-frills airline Ryanair said Monday that it sank into the red in the first half of its financial year due to the coronavirus fallout and warned of more losses to come.

Ryanair suffered a loss after tax of €197 million ($229 million) in the six months to September, which contrasted with a year-earlier net profit of €1.15 billion, it said in a results statement.

The Dublin-based carrier warned that it “expects to record higher losses” in the second half of the current 2020-21 fiscal year, despite falling costs and a stronger balance sheet.

“COVID-19 grounded the group’s entire fleet from mid-March to the end of June as EU governments imposed flight or travel bans and widespread population lockdowns,” the airline said.

The COVID-19 pandemic decimated demand for air travel and sparked major economic turmoil which has left global airlines fighting for survival.

Ryanair said traffic nosedived around 80 percent to 17.1 million passengers in the reporting period, compared with 86 million a year earlier. Revenues tanked 78 percent to €1.2 billion, almost all of which were earned in the second quarter following a “successful” return to service at the start of July.

However, the aviation sector is now reeling once more from a deadly second wave of coronavirus, which has sparked renewed travel restrictions, quarantine rules and lockdowns.

Ryanair announced earlier this month that it would slash more flights this winter and temporarily shut bases in Cork and Shannon in Ireland, and Toulouse in France.

The group expects to slash its November-March winter capacity from 60 percent to “at least” 40 percent of the prior year.

Turning to the outlook, Ryanair said Monday that it would not provide annual earnings guidance due to the uncertain path of the virus — but warned it would be a “hugely challenging year” for the group.

“Given the current COVID-19 uncertainty, Ryanair cannot provide full-year profit after tax guidance at this time,” it said.

“The group expects to carry approximately 38 million passengers in 2020/2021, although this guidance could be further revised downwards” in the event of more travel restrictions and lockdowns over the winter period.

The rest of the year would be “significantly” impacted by a host of factors, including Brexit uncertainty, airline pricing, fuel costs, competition from existing and new carriers, government actions — and the willingness of passengers to travel, the airline added.

The virus outbreak has ravaged the global aviation sector, sparking heavy losses, job cuts, bankruptcies and state rescue plans.

Topics: Ryanair COVID-19

