Saudi Aramco Q3 profit slumps 44.6% as coronavirus pandemic chokes demand

LIVE: America goes to the polls in historic election battle between Trump and Biden

Americans have started voting in US elections unlike any other in history.

Donald Trump is seeking to continue his presidency for another four years. His Democratic challenger, 77-year-old Joe Biden is hoping to unseat him.

Biden has held a consistent lead in the polls throughout campaigning but in the last week Trump has led energetic rallies as he seeks to produce another shock result.

The election has been overshadowed by a rampaging second wave of COVID-19 and growing fears that the result, or a delayed result, could spark violence.

The coronavirus has led to record postal voting which could lead to a much later final result due to the time required to count the ballots.

All eyes are on the key battleground states such as Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and North Carolina, where a win will be crucial as to who will be the eventual victor.

(All times GMT)

15:30 - Voting has been under way for several hours now across the eastern seaboard of the United States. Wearing masks, voters arrived at polling stations as the day finally arrived after a long and bitter campaign.

Most polls open at 6 a.m. local time with the latest staying open until 9 p.m.