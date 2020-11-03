MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday recorded 1,772 new coronavirus infections and 49 more deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 387,161 while deaths have reached 7,318. The Philippines has the second highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.
Philippines confirms 1,772 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths
Short Url
https://arab.news/m4fps
Updated 03 November 2020
Philippines confirms 1,772 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths
- The Philippines has the second highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in Southeast Asia
MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday recorded 1,772 new coronavirus infections and 49 more deaths.