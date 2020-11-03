You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines confirms 1,772 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths

Philippines confirms 1,772 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths

The Philippines has the second highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in Southeast Asia. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m4fps

Updated 03 November 2020
Reuters

Philippines confirms 1,772 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths

  • The Philippines has the second highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in Southeast Asia
Updated 03 November 2020
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday recorded 1,772 new coronavirus infections and 49 more deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 387,161 while deaths have reached 7,318. The Philippines has the second highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

Topics: Philippine Coronavirus

Related

World
Philippines reports 2,298 new coronavirus cases, 32 more deaths
World
Philippines reports 2,053 new coronavirus cases

Austrian police arrest 14 people following Vienna attack

Updated 10 min 6 sec ago
AFP

Austrian police arrest 14 people following Vienna attack

  • An Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen, shot by police at the scene, is the chief suspect in the attack
  • The attack left four dead and 22 injured
Updated 10 min 6 sec ago
AFP

VIENNA: Austrian police have arrested 14 people linked to the main suspect in the Vienna attack, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said at a news conference on Tuesday.
A 20-year-old Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen, shot by police at the scene, is the chief suspect in the attack which left four dead and 22 injured. Officers raided 18 residences in their investigations.

Topics: Vienna Attack Austria

Related

Middle-East
Gulf countries condemn extremist attacks in Vienna
Developing
World
At least 4 killed, including gunman, in Vienna attacks

Latest updates

Volunteers want Christians to return to Mosul, where Daesh once ruled
Austrian police arrest 14 people following Vienna attack
Mutation led COVID-19 to become more infectious: Study
On US election day, Trump says he feels ‘very good’ about chances
Saudi Arabia announces 19 more COVID-19 deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.