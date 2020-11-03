You are here

  • Home
  • Thai protest leader says movement will not back down on demand

Thai protest leader says movement will not back down on demand

Lawyer Arnon Nampha, above, said that the movement would hold a large demonstration if a draft constitutional amendment the protesters are seeking is not approved in the next parliamentary session. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3e64

Updated 03 November 2020
AP

Thai protest leader says movement will not back down on demand

  • ‘When Parliament opens, and if they do not pass the draft amendment of the constitution, we will close Parliament with our own hands’
Updated 03 November 2020
AP

BANGKOK: A top leader of Thailand’s pro-democracy protests insisted Tuesday that the student-led movement will not back down from its most controversial demand, that the country’s monarchy undergo reforms.
Lawyer Arnon Nampha also told a crowd outside Bangkok Remand Prison that the movement would hold a large demonstration in front of Parliament if a draft constitutional amendment the protesters are seeking is not approved in its next session, scheduled for mid-November.
“When Parliament opens, and if they do not pass the draft amendment of the constitution, we will close Parliament with our own hands,” he said.
The movement wants Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic, and the monarchy reformed to make its activities more transparent and accountable. The protesters have been holding almost daily rallies around the country, some attracting upwards of 10,000 people.
Arnon spoke to more than 100 supporters who gathered outside the prison after he and three other protest leaders were freed from custody when a court refused to extend their detention, which had been requested by police.
Police have filed dozens of charges against them in connection with several protests, ranging from illegal use of a loudspeaker in public to sedition. As a result, most have been in and out of jail several times.
Arnon said the protest movement will insist on its three demands, and even if it compromises on the prime minister’s resignation and amending the constitution, it will stick to the third concerning the monarchy.
The protesters believe the monarchy wields too much power, but to royalists it is an untouchable institution that is the heart and soul of the nation. Public criticism of it is unprecedented, and a lese majeste law makes defaming the monarch and his immediate family punishable by up to 15 years’ imprisonment.
Counter-demonstrations that have sprung up in reaction to the pro-democracy movement declare they are defending the monarchy. In recent rare appearances, King Maha Vajiralongkorn and other royal family members have reinforced royalist passions with walking tours that take them face-to-face with adoring members of the public.
The government has urged “unity” as a way of easing the political crisis, but there are fears that polarization could foster violence.
“For the next step, it is necessary for us to step forward very carefully because their backs are against the wall,” said Arnon, in reference to Thailand’s conservative ruling establishment. “They prepare to use violence against us.”
The protest movement has generally followed the tenets of nonviolent civil disobedience, a point underlined by Arnon.
“Violence is not the answer,” he told reporters. “Our opponents will also learn that. We will protest based on peace, sincerity and humanity.”

Topics: Thailand

Related

Business & Economy
Thailand welcomes tourists clad in rubber gloves and face shields
World
Tensions rise in Thailand ahead of fresh pro-democracy protest

LIVE: America goes to the polls in historic election battle between Trump and Biden

Updated 15 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: America goes to the polls in historic election battle between Trump and Biden

Updated 15 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Americans have started voting in US elections unlike any other in history.

Donald Trump is seeking to continue his presidency for another four years. His Democratic challenger, 77-year-old Joe Biden is hoping to unseat him.

Biden has held a consistent lead in the polls throughout campaigning but in the last week Trump has led energetic rallies as he seeks to produce another shock result. 

The election has been overshadowed by a rampaging second wave of COVID-19 and growing fears that the result, or a delayed result, could spark violence.

The coronavirus has led to record postal voting which could lead to a much later final result due to the time required to count the ballots.

All eyes are on the key battleground states such as Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and North Carolina, where a win will be crucial as to who will be the eventual victor.

(All times GMT)

Topics: US2020Election

Related

Special
World
New York — early voting an antidote to election anxiety
World
Pennsylvania, US state at the heart of election suspense

Latest updates

LIVE: America goes to the polls in historic election battle between Trump and Biden
Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake
Anxious Americans go to the polls with faces masked, stores boarded up
Volunteers want Christians to return to Mosul, where Daesh once ruled
Austria police detain 14, give new details on Vienna killer

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.