Kanye West gives up on 2020 White House bid, eyes 2024

Kanye West launched his campaign for the White House in July, above, with erratic statements that raised concerns over his mental health. (Reuters)
Updated 04 November 2020
Reuters

  • Kanye West’s celebrity wife, Kim Kardashian, did not appear to be supporting his bid
  • The 21-time Grammy Award winner loaned $6.7 million to his campaign
Updated 04 November 2020
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next US president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden.
Late on Tuesday evening, the singer and fashion designer appeared to concede his 2020 bid had ended but suggested his quest was not over. He posted a picture of himself in front of an electoral map saying “WELP KANYE 2024.”
Earlier, the singer and fashion designer tweeted that he was “voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust ... me.”
He later posted video of himself casting his vote in Cody, Wyoming, where he wrote himself in on the ballot.
West, 43, got onto the presidential ballot in a handful of states, although not in battlegrounds like Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan. He has spent recent weeks instructing followers how to vote for him as a write-in candidate elsewhere.
West’s celebrity wife, Kim Kardashian, did not appear to be supporting his bid. She has given no public endorsements of her husband and on Tuesday she retweeted a message about voter hot lines from Democratic vice presidential contender Kamala Harris.
West, once one of Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, launched his campaign for the White House in July with erratic statements that raised concerns over his mental health. The 21-time Grammy Award winner said in 2018 that he suffers from bipolar disorder.
West loaned $6.7 million to his campaign, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission, and in a recent video emphasized religion and family values.

Topics: US2020Election Kanye West

Whale tail sculpture saves Dutch metro train

Updated 02 November 2020
AFP

  • The front carriage was left hanging 10 meters above the water, propped up only by the giant silver-colored sculpture — called, improbably, “Saved by the Whale’s Tail”
  • The sculpture was built around 20 years ago in a park underneath the raised metro, its name a deliberate play on the fact that it is a “tail track” at the end of the line
Updated 02 November 2020
AFP

SPIJKENISSE, Netherlands: A Dutch metro train was saved from disaster Monday when it smashed through a safety barrier but was prevented from plummeting into water by a sculpture of a whale tail.
The driver of the train, who was the only person on board, was unharmed in the incident which happened just after midnight at Spijkenisse, near the port city of Rotterdam.
The front carriage was left hanging 10 meters (30 feet) above the water, propped up only by the giant silver-colored sculpture — called, improbably, “Saved by the Whale’s Tail.”
“The metro went off the rails and it landed on a monument called Saved by the Whale’s Tail. So that literally happened,” Carly Gorter of the Rijnmond regional safety authority told AFP.
“Because of the whale’s tail the driver actually was saved, it’s incredible.”
The driver was later held for questioning, the safety authority said. The cause of the crash was still being investigated.
The sculpture was built around 20 years ago in a park underneath the raised metro, its name a deliberate play on the fact that it is a “tail track” at the end of the line.
It features two large whale tails poking out of the water, one of which saved the train.
A team of experts, including the architect of the sculpture, was now on site to work out how to safely remove the train.
“The problem is it’s water around it, so a crane isn’t able to get there,” said Gorter.
“We have a lot of wind at the moment and that’s one of the issues that we’re facing, that’s a risk and worry.”

Topics: Netherlands Spijkenisse Saved by the Whale’s Tail

