You are here

  • Home
  • Indian police arrest, charge firebrand TV station founder

Indian police arrest, charge firebrand TV station founder

Journalists watch on television the news of the arrest of television news anchor Arnab Goswami at the Mumbai Press Club in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP)
Updated 48 min 50 sec ago

Indian police arrest, charge firebrand TV station founder

Updated 48 min 50 sec ago

NEW DELHI: Indian police on Wednesday said they arrested a firebrand television news anchor and charged him with abetment to suicide in connection with the 2018 deaths of an interior designer and the designer’s mother.
Senior Mumbai police officer Sanjay Mohite said the charges against Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami are linked to the deaths of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother, which police determined to be suicide. A suicide note found by the police and determined to have been written by Naik said he took his life because Goswami and two others owed him a huge sum of money and had refused to pay it back.
Goswami has denied the allegation.
Goswami is known aggressively backing up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his nationalist policies during his nightly shows, often shouting down opponents. Critics have accused Republic TV of pandering to Modi’s agenda at time when other media channels say press freedom is under threat.
Republic TV in a statement called Goswami’s arrest a “black day of India’s democracy” and alleged he was physically assaulted by the police. His channel showed video of Goswami being forced into a police van by the officers outside his residence in Mumbai.
Multiple senior leaders of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party were quick to condemn Goswami’s arrest.
“Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy,” tweeted India’s powerful Home Minister Amit Shah. “This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED.”
Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal, called his arrest a “fascist move” and “a sign of undeclared emergency.”
“We must all stand up against this attack on India’s democracy,” Goyal tweeted.
Another senior minister from the ruling party, Smriti Irani, tweeted: “You may not like him, you may not approve of him, you may despise his very existence but if you stay silent you support suppression.”
The Editors Guild of India, which represents the country’s newspapers, condemned Goswami’s arrest. In a statement, it called upon authorities to “ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not used against critical reporting by the media.”
Goswami is not new to controversies.
Goswami has been charged in two other cases with inciting communal tensions and promoting hatred between religious groups. He has denied the charges.
In October, Mumbai police also accused Republic TV of rigging the rating system, a major factor in what a channel can charge advertisers. Goswami and his channel have denied the charges.
Over the last few months, he has run a wall-to-wall coverage against the Mumbai police and accused them of mishandling an investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular actor.

Twitter, Facebook push back on Trump’s election posts

Updated 04 November 2020
Reuters

Twitter, Facebook push back on Trump’s election posts

  • Twitter said a Trump tweet alleging an effort to steal the election was potentially misleading
Updated 04 November 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Twitter and Facebook early Wednesday flagged President Donald Trump’s comments on the US presidential election, which remained too close to call.
Twitter said a Trump tweet alleging an effort to steal the election was potentially misleading.
Facebook also flagged a Trump post which said: “We are up BIG.” The social media company said “final results may be different from initial vote counts as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks.”

“We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election,” Twitter said early Wednesday. Trump said without evidence that “they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it.”
In a separate post, Trump said he would make a statement and added: “A big WIN!” Facebook said “votes are still being counted. The winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election has not been projected.”

 

Topics: Donald Trump Joe Biden Twitter Facebook US2020Election

Related

World
On US election day, Trump says he feels ‘very good’ about chances

Latest updates

Dubai budget carrier flydubai to start double daily service to Tel Aviv
Gigi, Bella Hadid lead birthday wishes for Kendall Jenner
Trump says will go to Supreme Court to dispute election count
Construction work begins on Ad Diriyah Art Oasis, the world’s first center for digital arts
J Balvin speaks up about ‘anxiety and depression’ 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.