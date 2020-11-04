You are here

Construction work begins on Ad Diriyah Art Oasis, the world’s first center for digital arts

Seven square kilometers of the historic city of Diriyah are to be transformed into one of the world’s foremost lifestyle destinations for culture, hospitality, retail and education. (Shutterstock)
AD DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia: Planned to launch in 2022, construction has begun on the Ad Diriyah Art Oasis, the world’s first center for digital arts.

The joint partnership between the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) and the Saudi Ministry of Culture will deliver a revolutionary hub dedicated to supporting innovation in the fields of digital art, artificial intelligence and modern technologies.

Located in the heart of Ad Diriyah, the Amedeo Schiattarella-designed Oasis will be part of the 10,000-square meter Al-Bujairi heritage district and will include six art studios, workshops, youth entertainment facilities and a library, as well as workshops and lecture theaters. Together these facilities will form an integrated creative environment for research, development and production for modern digital artists.

The Oasis will offer four main educational tracks:

- arts, artificial intelligence, creative computing, and automatic learning;

- digital arts, photography, production of movies and sound arts;

- graphic design, 3d modelling, animation, and animated graphics; and

- the New Media and Contemporary Art Research Center, an educational program exploring developed cultural contexts in the contemporary world.

The Oasis will also host public events such as an annual international exhibition for arts and artificial intelligence and a series of hackathons focused on the application of the digital arts.

Ad Diriyah Art Oasis will cement Ad Diriyah District’s reputation as a hotspot for contemporary culture, through which the thriving art scene in the Kingdom can be explored, whilst encouraging further investment in science and technology in the area.

The partnership with DGDA forms part of the Ministry of Culture’s ongoing commitment to develop the cultural ecosystem in the Kingdom and provide new platforms for cultural expression, a core part of the country’s cultural transformation under Vision 2030.

Lifestyle changes urged in Breast Cancer Awareness campaigns

Updated 04 November 2020
Arab News

Lifestyle changes urged in Breast Cancer Awareness campaigns

Updated 04 November 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The public and private health sector in the Kingdom concluded their Breast Cancer Awareness campaigns stressing the need to make changes to one’s lifestyle.
Every year, Saudi Arabia joins hands with the international community to observe October as Breast Cancer Awareness month. Andalusia Ladies’ Wellness in collaboration with Nice Arabia & recently concluded its campaign by organizing a seminar.
Women from all walks of life attended the event, which focused on adopting a healthy lifestyle to keep disease at bay.
Dr. Hazem Zagzoug, CEO of Andalusia Group of Medical Services, said we should strive for a healthy body and mind. “Wellness is a state of being,” he said.
Several health experts discussed ways to strike a perfect balance in life to stay healthy and keep fit. Participants were given an opportunity to get tested. A color therapy session was also offered to help the participants attend the seminar with “open hearts and energetic minds.”
The seminar was followed by a workout session conducted by Rawan Zahran, a fitness guru. Makeup artist Najlaa Zeinhy revealed beauty secrets and ways to look good while staying comfortable. AN Jeddah
Mahwish Baber, Andalusia KSA regional innovation and development director, said: “Wellness is a journey and an experience.”
She said her institution encourages women “to set sail for self-discovery, for beauty, whether inner or outer, for optimum health, and for empowerment.”
 

