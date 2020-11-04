You are here

Dubai budget carrier flydubai to start double daily service to Tel Aviv

Flydubai, owned by the government of Dubai, will operate twice daily services from Nov. 26 and tickets have opened for sale. (AFP file photo)
DUBAI: Dubai-based flydubai will start passenger services to Tel Aviv later this month after the landmark normalization deal between UAE and Israel was formalized.
The budget carrier will operate a twice-daily service with the inaugural flight FZ 163 taking off from Dubai International Airport on Nov. 26 bound to Ben Gurion airport at 9:40a.m. Tickets have been opened for sale from $222 on the airline’s website.
“Since the launch of flydubai 11 years ago, we have been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across our network,” Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive at flydubai, said in a statement.
“Following the recent bilateral agreement, the start of scheduled flights will contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment in pursuit of our shared interests and values.”
An Israeli official early last month said direct flights between the two countries had been postponed until January because of coronavirus.
“There were supposed to be direct flights in October, then Israel went into shutdown. Now, when I speak to officials here and there, we’re looking at January 1,” said Hassan-Nahoum, who is also co-founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council.

FRANKFURT: BMW said on Wednesday third-quarter profit rose almost 10 percent thanks to rebounding Chinese demand for luxury cars and it reiterated its outlook, even as a wave of coronavirus infections continues to sweep Europe and the United states.
Like rival Mercedes, BMW’s quarterly pretax profit recovered in the third quarter, rising 9.6 percent to $2.87 billion, lifted by an 8.6 percent rise in deliveries of luxury cars.
The automotive EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin rebounded to 6.7 percent, from minus 10.4 percent in the second quarter and 6.6 percent a year earlier, despite a 50 percent jump in sales of lower-margin electric and hybrid cars during the same period.
BMW-branded vehicles saw a jump of 9.8 percent in deliveries during the quarter, mainly thanks to a 31 percent spike in China, which helped offset a 15.7 percent drop in demand in the United States, where demand was being hit by the pandemic.
BMW reiterated it expected to achieve an EBIT margin of between 0 percent and 3 percent for the automotive segment in 2020.
Despite a recovery in demand in some markets, overall deliveries of high-end vehicles as well as group pretax profit are expected to be significantly lower than last year, BMW said.
“The level of risk due to the negative impact of the pandemic is assessed as high. After a more stable phase in the economic environment in the third quarter, the pandemic is now clearly regaining momentum,” the carmaker said.
“If the pandemic takes an even more serious course and the global economy experiences a perceptible downturn, the risk exposure could be considerable, particularly on the demand side.”

