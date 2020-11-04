Dubai budget carrier flydubai to start double daily service to Tel Aviv

DUBAI: Dubai-based flydubai will start passenger services to Tel Aviv later this month after the landmark normalization deal between UAE and Israel was formalized.
The budget carrier will operate a twice-daily service with the inaugural flight FZ 163 taking off from Dubai International Airport on Nov. 26 bound to Ben Gurion airport at 9:40a.m. Tickets have been opened for sale from $222 on the airline’s website.
“Since the launch of flydubai 11 years ago, we have been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across our network,” Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive at flydubai, said in a statement.
“Following the recent bilateral agreement, the start of scheduled flights will contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment in pursuit of our shared interests and values.”
An Israeli official early last month said direct flights between the two countries had been postponed until January because of coronavirus.
“There were supposed to be direct flights in October, then Israel went into shutdown. Now, when I speak to officials here and there, we’re looking at January 1,” said Hassan-Nahoum, who is also co-founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council.
