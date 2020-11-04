You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish lira’s free-fall continues

Turkish lira’s free-fall continues

A gold dealer counts Turkish lira banknotes at his shop at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ypsk4

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish lira’s free-fall continues

  • Experts say that Turkish economy is paying a heavy price for the country’s muscle-flexing amid rising regional tensions
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Amid investors’ anxiety about Turkish economy and continuing disagreements with NATO allies, Turkey’s lira declined to a historic low of 8.53 against the dollar and nearly 10 against euro on Nov. 3. The lira’s value has fallen by more than 30 percent since the start of this year and it is now the worst performing emerging market currency, surpassing that of Brazil.

Experts say that Turkish economy is paying a heavy price for the country’s muscle-flexing amid rising regional tensions, while political interference is preventing the central bank from raising the key interest rate. 

Although the Turkish government blames a fabricated economic war, Turkey’s already fragile economy is likely to deteriorate without intervention.

Selva Demiralp, professor of economics at Koc University and former economist at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington DC, told Arab News that poor policy moves by Turkish Central Bank have played a major role in the present situation.

Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence in London, agrees.

“The depreciation of Turkish lira has significantly accelerated since the Turkey’s Central Bank last month defied expectations by keeping its key one-week repo rate on hold,” he said.

Piccoli said a host of factors were in play but one single move – an emergency rate hike by at least 500bps – would go a long way in providing some relief for the lira.

Despite the expectations from the market, the bank decided on Oct. 22 to hold a key interest rate steady after a previous rate hike the month before.

The main reasons behind the lira’s fluctuations are concerns over monetary independence, the expectations of US sanctions following Turkey’s purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile system, double-digit inflation rates and the country’s depleted reserves. The market players are concerned about the deteriorating relationship between Turkey and its NATO allies, especially the US and France.

For Piccoli, while an emergency rate hike is hard to digest for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government, it is the only course of action left to avoid an outright balance of payment crisis.

“It is time for Erdogan to embrace reality as the usual tricks – like pledges of reforms and of new swap deals — will simply not work this time,” he said.

The Turkish President is known to be a vocal opponent of high interest rates.

Demiralp said that the bank does not need to add to the uncertainty around COVID and the geopolitical tensions with its mixed signals.

“Monetary policy needs to be as transparent as possible and convince the markets that it is committed to achieve price stability. But here we see a timid central bank that cannot make a commitment to a tight monetary policy path,” she said.

In a move that has depleted foreign exchange reserves, the Turkish authorities have spent about $134bn in the past 18 months to support the currency, Goldman Sachs estimates.

According to Demiralp, Turkish Central Bank is caught between a rock and a hard place.

“On the one hand, there is political pressure against rate hikes. On the other hand, the rapid depreciation in Turkish lira is a major risk for financial stability,” she said.

But she thinks an eventual rate hike is unavoidable, as delays only cause the wound to get deeper and necessitate an even larger rate hike. 

The Turkish state-run statistical agency reported Tuesday that annual inflation climbed to 11.89 percent in October, up from 8.55 percent year-on-year. The central bank is set to meet on Nov.19 to decide on interest rates.

Topics: Turkish lira turkish economy

Related

Business & Economy
Falling lira and high prices put Turkey in tight spot
Business & Economy
Turkish lira hits record low amid Erdogan feud

Saudi sales surge at RAK Ceramics as anti-dumping measures kick in

Updated 04 November 2020
Arab News

Saudi sales surge at RAK Ceramics as anti-dumping measures kick in

  • CEO Abdallah Massaad said the performance over the third quarter represented a strong rebound for the company
Updated 04 November 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A strong rebound in Saudi Arabia and the introduction of anti-dumping measures against some tile imports from India and China helped to offset the impact of the pandemic at RAK Ceramics.

CEO Abdallah Massaad said the performance over the third quarter represented a strong rebound for the company and that he was “cautiously optimistic” about the year ahead, in an interview with Arab News.

The ceramics giant that operates from the UAE’s northernmost emirate reported broadly flat revenues of 625.7 million dirhams ($170.3 million) in the third quarter compared to the year-earlier period.

Net income attributable to the owners of the company fell 15 percent to 33.1 million dirhams over the same period, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

However, revenue from Saudi Arabia increased by 95.8 percent year on year to 137.8 million dirhams, mainly driven by the tiles business.

“We have begun to see a return to pre-COVID-19 levels of operations across our global business,” said Massaad. “While the sanitaryware and tableware business remains impacted, our tiles business has witnessed healthy growth in Europe and Saudi Arabia, leading to an increase in overall revenue.”

Based on growing market demand, production in the UAE has scaled up to meet demand from Saudi Arabia, the company said.

Sales in the Kingdom received a boost following the launch of three flagship showrooms while the introduction of anti-dumping duty on tiles from China and India has supported revenue growth during the quarter. The new measures have been in place since June.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to implement initiatives to manage the impact of COVID-19. We also plan to diversify and improve profitability in export markets, while focusing on improving operations in India and Europe,” said Massaad.

Topics: RAK Ceramics UAE

Related

Business & Economy
RAK Ceramics targets Saudi Arabia amid regional slowdown
Business & Economy
RAK Ceramics considers new Saudi plant as demand heats up

Latest updates

Turkish lira’s free-fall continues
UAE opens consulate in Morocco-controlled Western Sahara
Iran foreign minister arrives in Venezuela to start Latin America tour
LIVE: US election too close to call despite Trump victory claim
Poll reveals record Muslim vote in US election

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.