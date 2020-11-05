You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan violence soars despite peace talks: watchdog

Afghan violence soars despite peace talks: watchdog

Fighting has raged across the country as the Taliban launched devastating attacks on provincial capitals and security installations. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ccyms

Updated 33 sec ago
AFP

Afghan violence soars despite peace talks: watchdog

  • Attacks against Afghan forces and civilians were 50 percent higher in the three months to the end of September
  • The watchdog reported 2,561 civilian casualties this quarter including 876 deaths
Updated 33 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Violent attacks in Afghanistan surged by 50 percent over recent months even as the Kabul government and the Taliban launched unprecedented peace talks in September, a US watchdog warned Thursday.
Despite brief lulls during two temporary cease-fires over the summer, fighting has raged across the country as the Taliban launched devastating attacks on provincial capitals and security installations, with fears the violence may jeopardize negotiations.
Attacks against Afghan forces and civilians were 50 percent higher in the three months to the end of September when compared to the previous quarter, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said.
“Overall enemy-initiated attacks this quarter were also characterized as ‘above seasonal norms,” SIGAR’s quarterly report to the US Congress added.
The watchdog reported 2,561 civilian casualties this quarter including 876 deaths, up 43 percent from the April to June period.
The report’s publication comes as scattered calls to boycott the ongoing peace talks have been raised following back-to-back attacks on education centers in Kabul claimed by the Daesh group, but which some government officials insist were carried out by the Taliban.
Little progress has been made in meetings between Afghan government negotiators and the Taliban since the talks started on September 12, with negotiations stalled over the basic framework of talks and an agenda still undecided.
Both sides have routinely accused each other of upping hostilities and killing civilians.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy who negotiated a separate deal with the Taliban in February, has repeatedly warned that “continued high levels of violence can threaten the peace process and the agreement and the core understanding that there is no military solution” to the Afghan conflict.
US influence over Afghanistan’s battlegrounds is on the wane, however, with the Pentagon looking to withdraw all its remaining troops by next May.
Confusion over the ongoing US election vote count has raised further questions over whether Washington’s insistence that its withdrawal from Afghanistan after 19 years of war will continue on schedule or accelerate if Trump clinches another term in the White House.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Taliban

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet denounces terror attacks in Afghanistan, France and Austria
Special
World
Afghan negotiator says Taliban eyeing ‘military victory’

France fighting Islamist extremism, not Islam: Macron

Updated 05 November 2020
AFP

France fighting Islamist extremism, not Islam: Macron

  • Macron said the British paper had accused him of “stigmatising French Muslims for electoral purposes and of fostering a climate of fear and suspicion toward them”
  • An opinion article said Macron’s condemnation of “Islamic separatism” risked fostering a “hostile environment” for French Muslims
Updated 05 November 2020
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has said his country is fighting “Islamist separatism, never Islam,” responding to a Financial Times article that he claimed misquoted him and has since been removed from the newspaper’s website.
In a letter to the editor published Wednesday, Macron said the British paper had accused him of “stigmatising French Muslims for electoral purposes and of fostering a climate of fear and suspicion toward them.”
“I will not allow anybody to claim that France, or its government, is fostering racism against Muslims,” he said.
An opinion article written by a Financial Times correspondent published Tuesday alleged that Macron’s condemnation of “Islamic separatism” risked fostering a “hostile environment” for French Muslims.
The article was later removed from the paper’s website, replaced with a notice saying it had “contained factual errors.”
The French president sparked protests across the Muslim world after last month’s murder of teacher Samuel Paty — who had shown his class a cartoon of Mohammed — by saying France would never renounce its laws permitting blasphemous caricatures.
Islam forbids depictions of Mohammed.
Following the protests and boycotts of French goods across the world, Macron told the Al-Jazeera network over the weekend that he understood the caricatures could be shocking for some.
But recounting a wave of Islamist attacks in France since 2015, Macron warned in his letter this week that there were still “breeding grounds” for extremism in France.
“In certain districts and on the Internet, groups linked to radical Islam are teaching hatred of the republic to our children, calling on them to disregard its laws,” he wrote.
“This is what France is fighting against... hatred and death that threaten its children — never against Islam. We oppose deception, fanaticism, violent extremism. Not a religion.”

Topics: France Islam

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet denounces terror attacks in Afghanistan, France and Austria
Special
Middle-East
Egypt, France in joint Med naval exercise

Latest updates

Afghan violence soars despite peace talks: watchdog
Tunisian designer Anissa Meddeb’s inner visions
THE BREAKDOWN Hayat Nazer — ‘Lady Liberty of Lebanon’
Sri Lanka lifting pandemic curfew to aid economy
France fighting Islamist extremism, not Islam: Macron

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.