Lufthansa warns of further restructuring costs in Q4

The German airline secured a 9 billion euro state bailout in June. (File/AFP)
  • The amount of the expected restructuring costs will depend on the negotiations with trade unions
  • The German airline said it had liquidity of 10.1 billion euros available
BERLIN: Lufthansa on Thursday said it booked a net loss of 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) in the third quarter due to the pandemic-related slump in traveling and announced further restructuring measures would weigh on fourth-quarter figures.
The amount of the expected restructuring costs will depend on the negotiations with trade unions, the group said.
The German airline, which secured a 9 billion euro state bailout in June, said it had liquidity of 10.1 billion euros available.
Third-quarter sales fell to 2.7 billion euros from 10.1 billion euros in the previous year’s period.

Topics: Lufthansa

Sri Lanka lifting pandemic curfew to aid economy

Updated 05 November 2020
AP

Sri Lanka lifting pandemic curfew to aid economy

  • President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is keen that a 10-day curfew now in force in Sri Lanka’s Western Province and some other areas be lifted Monday
Updated 05 November 2020
AP

Sri Lankan authorities will end a pandemic curfew imposed in parts of the country, saying people themselves should take the responsibility to avoid being infected the new coronavirus.
Army Commander Shavendra Silva heads a COVID-19 task force and he says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is keen that a 10-day curfew now in force in Sri Lanka’s Western Province and some other areas be lifted Monday. Silva says the country’s economy can’t sustain continued closure, with daily wage earners and small businesses being particularly hit hard.
He told Sri Lankans, “The country must move forward and the responsibility is with you the public.”
Sri Lanka is in the midst of a second wave of virus infections after the detection of large clusters centered on a garment factory and the country’s main wholesale fish market.

Topics: Sri Lanka Coronavirus

