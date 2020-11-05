You are here

  • Home
  • Israel razes most of Palestinian Bedouin village in West Bank on US election day

Israel razes most of Palestinian Bedouin village in West Bank on US election day

A Palestinian boy watcheas as Israeli machinery demolish a house in the southern area of the West Bank town of Hebron, on November 2, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vut4m

Updated 05 November 2020
Reuters

Israel razes most of Palestinian Bedouin village in West Bank on US election day

  • Israel often cites a lack of building permits in demolishing Palestinian structures in the West Bank
  • Some 689 structures have been demolished across the West Bank and East Jerusalem so far this year
Updated 05 November 2020
Reuters

JORDAN VALLEY: Israel has demolished most of a Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank, displacing 73 Palestinians — including 41 children — in the largest such demolition in years, residents and a United Nations official said.
Tented homes, animal shelters, latrines and solar panels were among the structures destroyed in the village of Khirbet Humsah on Tuesday, according to the UN official.
Israel’s military liaison agency with the Palestinians, COGAT, confirmed that a demolition had been carried out against what it said were illegal structures.
By Thursday morning the residents had already moved back to the site, using tents donated by Palestinian aid groups, according to a Reuters witness.
The remains of the demolished village lay across the hillsides, with just two of the original homes still standing some distance from the others.
“They want to expel us from the area so that settlers can live in our place, but we will not leave from here,” said resident Harbi Abu Kabsh, referring to the roughly 430,000 Israeli settlers who live alongside three million Palestinians in the West Bank, which Israel captured in a 1967 war.
COGAT on Wednesday issued a statement saying that an “enforcement activity” had been carried out by Israeli forces “against 7 tents and 8 pens which were illegally constructed, in a firing range located in the Jordan Valley.”
Israel often cites a lack of building permits in demolishing Palestinian structures in the West Bank.
Yvonne Helle, a humanitarian coordinator for the United Nations in the Palestinian territories, said that relief agencies had visited Khirbet Humsah and recorded 76 demolished structures, “more than in any other single demolition in the past decade.”
Israeli human rights group B’Tselem said the structures included 18 tents and sheds.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh accused Israel of timing the demolition for election day in the United States, when the world was distracted.
He wrote on Twitter: “As the attention is focused on #USElection2020, Israel chose this evening to commit another crime/ cover it up: to demolish 70 Palestinian structures, incl. homes.”
A COGAT spokesman on Thursday had no immediate comment on Shtayyeh’s claim. But its statement on Wednesday said: “The enforcement was carried out in accordance with the authorities and procedures, and subject to operational considerations.”
Some 689 structures have been demolished across the West Bank and East Jerusalem so far this year, leaving 869 Palestinians homeless, according to the United Nations.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Assad blames Syria’s current economic woes on Lebanese banks

Updated 05 November 2020
AP

Assad blames Syria’s current economic woes on Lebanese banks

  • Bashar Assad said that between $20 billion and $42 billion, held by Syrians, is estimated to be tied up in Lebanese banks
  • Lebanon is experiencing a serious banking crisis, which has led to the introduction of informal capital controls to combat capital flight
Updated 05 November 2020
AP

DAMASCUS, Syria: Syrian President Bashar Assad said much of his country’s current economic distress is a direct result of the banking crisis in neighboring Lebanon, where many Syrian businessmen have traditionally kept their money.
Assad said that between $20 billion and $42 billion, held by Syrians, is estimated to be tied up in Lebanese banks. He spoke during a tour of a trade fair in Damascus with his wife on Wednesday.
“This number for an economy like Syria is a scary number,” Assad said, according to a recording published by SANA, the state news agency.
Lebanon is experiencing a serious banking crisis, which has led to the introduction of informal capital controls to combat capital flight and prop a flailing local currency. Depositors are unable to make foreign transfers and there is a limit on how much they can withdraw.
Lebanese banks had offered a lifeline to the Syrian economy, which under the Assad family rule faced decades of Western sanctions that often targeted individual businessmen and cut off Syrian banks.
However, Assad did not blame the sanctions for the ongoing crisis as most government officials do. “When the banks in Lebanon closed, we paid the price. This is the essence of the problem,” he said.
Low oil prices and poor access to the Kurdish-held northeast of Syria, where much of the country’s wheat is grown, also played a part, he said.
Syria’s economy is in shambles and the nine-year civil war has killed more than 400,000 and displaced half the country’s population. The local Syrian currency crashed in recent months making it more difficult for many Syrians to buy food. More than 80% of the Syrian population live in poverty, according to UN
The spread of coronavirus in the war-torn country has further restricted economic activities and increased unemployment.

Topics: Syria Lebanon Bashar Assad

Related

Middle-East
Syria’s Bashar Assad cuts tax for low-income workers
Business & Economy
Lebanese banks under more pressure after landmark UK ruling

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s PIF takes $1.3bn stake in India’s biggest retailer
LIVE: US election decision down to few battleground states
Arab coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Assad blames Syria’s current economic woes on Lebanese banks
Saudi Arabia to host Formula 1 race in 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.