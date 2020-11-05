Saudi Arabia announces 18 more COVID-19 deaths

Belgium Embassy in Saudi Arabia concludes breast cancer awareness activities

The Belgium Embassy recently held a ceremony to wrap up its activities organized to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.



The ceremony was organized in collaboration with Sheikha Al-Dossary, founder of Saudi Women’s Stories, with strict social distancing measures in place.



Belgium Ambassador Dominique Minuer opened the event with her speech highlighting the importance of creating awareness about breast cancer among men and women.



Later, Omaymah Al-Tamimi, a Saudi breast cancer survivor, shared her experience with the audience. Describing herself as an optimistic person, Al-Tamimi said she learned from all sorts of experiences and tried to look at the positive side of every situation. She also authored a book in Arabic about her journey “Something in my chest.”



“I was really moved by her (A-Tamimi’s) words and optimism. She gives you so much strength and energy,” the ambassador told Arab News.



In an informal setting, the embassy lit in pink. Many side activities also took place to entertain the guests. Mural artist Noura bint Saidan painted a large mural to express her views on breast cancer artistically.



Bint Saidan is a goodwill ambassador to Herfa Association. Her mission is to transform overlooked spaces into areas of interest.



Herfa Association is a craft association established in 2008 in Buraidah. It is a multipurpose cooperative society in Saudi Arabia.



Its mission is to preserve handicrafts. It promotes women associated with the Saudi handicraft industry and encourages them to play a positive and effective role in the socioeconomic development of the Kingdom.



Dr. Ahmed Saadeddin, a consultant in clinical oncology, clinical tutor, and adult education supervisor at the department of adult oncology at King Abdul Aziz Medical City, National Guard Health Affairs in Riyadh, said the most important aspect that is much overlooked is how to gently inform a patient when she or he is diagnosed with the disease.



Saadeddin was recently appointed as an assistant professor of oncology at King Saud University.



He also responded to several health-related queries from the guests.





