You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 18 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 18 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announced 18 deaths from COVID-19 and 450 new infections on Thursday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wypwn

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 18 more COVID-19 deaths

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 336,068
  • A total of 5,489 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 18 deaths from COVID-19 and 450 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 67 were recorded in Riyadh, 51 in Makkah, 50 in Madinah, 28 in Jeddah, 23 in Yanbu, 18 in Hail and 13 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 336,068 after 474 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,489 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Belgium Embassy in Saudi Arabia concludes breast cancer awareness activities

Belgium Embassy in Saudi Arabia concludes breast cancer awareness activities

Updated 05 November 2020
Arab News

Belgium Embassy in Saudi Arabia concludes breast cancer awareness activities

Updated 05 November 2020
Arab News

The Belgium Embassy recently held a ceremony to wrap up its activities organized to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

The ceremony was organized in collaboration with Sheikha Al-Dossary, founder of Saudi Women’s Stories, with strict social distancing measures in place.

Belgium Ambassador Dominique Minuer opened the event with her speech highlighting the importance of creating awareness about breast cancer among men and women.

Later, Omaymah Al-Tamimi, a Saudi breast cancer survivor, shared her experience with the audience. Describing herself as an optimistic person, Al-Tamimi said she learned from all sorts of experiences and tried to look at the positive side of every situation. She also authored a book in Arabic about her journey “Something in my chest.”

“I was really moved by her (A-Tamimi’s) words and optimism. She gives you so much strength and energy,” the ambassador told Arab News.

In an informal setting, the embassy lit in pink. Many side activities also took place to entertain the guests. Mural artist Noura bint Saidan painted a large mural to express her views on breast cancer artistically.

Bint Saidan is a goodwill ambassador to Herfa Association. Her mission is to transform overlooked spaces into areas of interest.

Herfa Association is a craft association established in 2008 in Buraidah. It is a multipurpose cooperative society in Saudi Arabia.

Its mission is to preserve handicrafts. It promotes women associated with the Saudi handicraft industry and encourages them to play a positive and effective role in the socioeconomic development of the Kingdom.

Dr. Ahmed Saadeddin, a consultant in clinical oncology, clinical tutor, and adult education supervisor at the department of adult oncology at King Abdul Aziz Medical City, National Guard Health Affairs in Riyadh, said the most important aspect that is much overlooked is how to gently inform a patient when she or he is diagnosed with the disease.

Saadeddin was recently appointed as an assistant professor of oncology at King Saud University.

He also responded to several health-related queries from the guests.

 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Breast cancer awareness

Related

Saudi Arabia
Belgian envoy to Kingdom praises ‘openness, curiosity’ of Saudi people
Middle-East
Iranian diplomat warned of retaliation over Belgian bomb plot trial

Latest updates

Hashim Thaci, rebel-turned-president accused of war crimes
Saudi Arabia announces 18 more COVID-19 deaths
Britain extends jobs support scheme until end of March
India sees early vaccine launch as AstraZeneca deliveries run late
New Rolls-Royce car unveiled in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.