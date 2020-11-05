LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 18 deaths from COVID-19 and 450 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 67 were recorded in Riyadh, 51 in Makkah, 50 in Madinah, 28 in Jeddah, 23 in Yanbu, 18 in Hail and 13 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 336,068 after 474 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,489 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Saudi Arabia announces 18 more COVID-19 deaths
https://arab.news/wypwn
Saudi Arabia announces 18 more COVID-19 deaths
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 336,068
- A total of 5,489 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 18 deaths from COVID-19 and 450 new infections on Thursday.