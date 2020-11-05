You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s PIF takes $1.3 billion stake in India’s biggest retailer

Saudi Arabia’s PIF takes $1.3 billion stake in India’s biggest retailer

1 / 2
Reliance Retail Ventures is India’s biggest retailer. India’s retail industry is one of the largest in the world, accounting for 10 percent of the country’s GDP. (AFP)
2 / 2
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors’ Summit 2011 (VGGIS) at Gandhinagar in Gujarat, January 12, 2011. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yyeqr

Updated 22 sec ago
Sean Cronin

Saudi Arabia’s PIF takes $1.3 billion stake in India’s biggest retailer

  • Reliance Retail operates around 12,000 stores across India’s strategically important retail sector
  • The Reliance conglomerate has interests in oil, petrochemicals and telecoms and is controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani
Updated 22 sec ago
Sean Cronin

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has taken a $1.3 billion stake in India’s biggest retailer.

The government fund acquired the 2.04 percent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), it said in a statement on Thursday.

It is the latest high-profile international deal concluded by the fund that has increased its global profile this year.

Reliance Retail operates about 12,000 stores across the country’s strategically important retail sector.

“This investment will further strengthen PIF’s presence in India’s dynamic economy and promising retail market segment,” the PIF said.

FASTFACT

12,000

Reliance Retail operates a network of 12,000 stores across the country.

This latest expansion in India follows an earlier acquisition of a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms, the digital services unit of Reliance Industries.

The Reliance conglomerate has interests in oil, petrochemicals and telecoms and is controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani who is now investing heavily in the booming technology sector.

India’s retail industry is one of the largest in the world, accounting for 10 percent of the country’s GDP. However the sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which has had a devastating impact on the wider economy.

PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said: “This investment further demonstrates PIF’s commitment to generating returns for the Saudi people and driving the economic diversification of Saudi Arabia.”

Earlier this year the PIF completed the sale of its 70 percent stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) to Saudi Aramco for about $69.1 billion.

The Reliance retail deal represents the latest in a flurry of acquisitions by the Saudi fund as it seeks to diversify its holdings while also tapping attractive valuations across many sectors that have been impacted by the pandemic this year.

Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala said last month it also planned to invest more than $843 million in RRVL.

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) Mukesh Ambani

Related

Business & Economy
PIF unit buys 10 helicopters from Airbus in tourism push
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala to invest $853m in Reliance Retail

New Rolls-Royce car unveiled in Saudi Arabia

Updated 05 November 2020
Arab News

New Rolls-Royce car unveiled in Saudi Arabia

  • Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors led the official launch with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Director Abdulelah Basyouni
Updated 05 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Luxury motoring brand Rolls-Royce has unveiled a new car in Saudi Arabia, called the Ghost.

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors led the official launch with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Director Abdulelah Basyouni.

“Succeeding the most successful product in the marque’s history, the New Ghost is the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet, reflecting ‘Post Opulent’ design philosophy, and rejecting superficial expressions of wealth,” he said during the event.

The new 4-door Rolls-Royce Ghost features a smaller body in comparison to Phantom, and is intended to have a lower price point.

Topics: Rolls-Royce

Related

Lifestyle
The seductive new Ghost — a Rolls-Royce for the pandemic era
Business & Economy
Rolls-Royce to raise $6.5 bln to cope with COVID cash crunch

Latest updates

Pressure grows on Turkish government over use of earthquake taxes
Denmark slaps curbs on 280,000 people to fight virus mutation
Brazilian star just what the doctor ordered for Al-Ittihad
Forget Suarez and Dzeko, Morata is a bargain for Juventus
Gulf Cooperation Council ministers discuss joint tourism strategy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.