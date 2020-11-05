You are here

Ray Hanania

The conundrum called American elections

Biden moves closer to White House victory, Trump turns to courts

People rally outside City Hall, Thursday in Phoenix. Dozens of pro-Trump protesters gathered to protest after Democratic challenger Joe Biden was reported to have flipped the Republican stronghold of Arizona. (AP)
Updated 05 November 2020
AFP

  • The Democrat chipped away at Trump's leads in Georgia and Pennsylvania
  • Biden has 253 electoral votes — or 264 with Arizona - of the 270 needed
WASHINGTON: Former vice president Joe Biden, making his third run at the White House, was tantalizingly close to victory on Thursday as President Donald Trump sought to stave off defeat with scattershot legal challenges and his campaign insisted he would be reelected.
Biden, 77, needs a total of 270 votes to capture the Electoral College that determines the White House winner and the magic figure was in reach with several states expected to announce their results on Thursday.
The former senator from Delaware and Democratic hopeful currently has 253 electoral votes — or 264 if the 11 electoral votes from the southwestern state of Arizona are included.
Trump, 74, trails with 214 electoral votes but Jason Miller, his top campaign strategist, said the Republican incumbent will “again win the race.”
“We think that as soon, possibly, as the end of tomorrow, on Friday it will be clear to the American public that President Trump and Vice President (Mike) Pence will serve another four years in the White House,” Miller told reporters.
The current Electoral College tallies say otherwise with Biden on track to win Arizona and Nevada and possibly even pick off Georgia and Pennsylvania.

 

“Let me be very clear, our data shows that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States,” his campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon told reporters. “We’re very confident, whatever happens with the counting and the timing, we will come out ahead.”
Trump is currently ahead in Georgia and Pennsylvania but Biden has been chipping away at his leads as the votes continue to be tallied — slowly in some states this year because of the huge volume of mail-in votes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump had a roughly 18,000 vote lead in Georgia early Thursday with about 60,000 votes remaining to be counted, much of it from the heavily Democratic suburbs of Atlanta.
He was leading by about 122,000 votes in Pennsylvania with 91 percent of the vote counted but Biden has been narrowing the margin.
“STOP THE COUNT!” Trump tweeted on Thursday morning. “ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!“
While Trump was demanding that vote-counting be halted in Georgia and Pennsylvania — where he is leading — his supporters and campaign were insisting that it continue in Arizona and Nevada, where he is trailing.
Trump prematurely declared victory Wednesday and threatened to seek Supreme Court intervention to stop vote-counting but it has continued nonetheless.
Fox News and AP news agency projected Biden as the winner in Arizona on Tuesday night. But other outlets have yet to do so and vote-counting continues in the state, where Biden has a fairly healthy 69,000 vote lead.
With 86 percent of the vote counted, Biden had a razor-thin 8,000-vote lead in Nevada, which has six electoral votes.
Nevada was won by Hillary Clinton in 2016 and much of the outstanding vote is from areas of the western state that skew toward Democrats.
In Georgia, Gabriel Sterling of the Secretary of State’s office, appealed for patience and dismissed Trump campaign claims of irregularities among election workers.
“These people are not involved in voter fraud,” Sterling said.
“This is a long process, but I think all of us would agree that having an accurate count is much more vital,” he added.
Pennsylvania, Biden’s birthplace, has 20 electoral votes and was considered one of the major prizes in Tuesday’s election.
Georgia, with 16 electoral votes, has been a reliably Republican state but could land in the Democratic column for the first time since Bill Clinton won it in 1992.
Trump won both states in 2016 in carving out his upset victory over Hillary Clinton.
With potential defeat looming, Trump has launched multiple legal challenges, announcing lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania and demanding a recount in Wisconsin, where Biden won by just 20,000 votes.
Bob Bauer, a lawyer for the Biden campaign, dismissed the slew of lawsuits as “meritless.”
“All of this is intended to create a large cloud,” Bauer said. “But it’s not a very thick cloud. We see through it. So do the courts and so do election officials.”
In Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign said a court had given the green light for its “observers” to watch ballot-counting in the Democratic stronghold of Philadelphia. Earlier Trump supporters had been kept as much as 30 meters away.
Attempts to stop vote-counting in states where Trump is leading were not restricted to the courts.
In the Michigan city of Detroit, a majority-Black Democratic stronghold, a crowd of mostly-white Trump supporters chanting “Stop the count!” tried to barge into an election office Wednesday before being blocked by security.

Topics: US2020Election Joe Biden Donald Trump

Denmark slaps curbs on 280,000 people to fight virus mutation

Updated 13 min 30 sec ago
AFP

  • Copenhagen warned that the mutation of coronavirus could threaten the effectiveness of any future vaccine
COPENHAGEN: Denmark announced special restrictions for more than 280,000 people in the country’s northwest on Thursday after a mutated version of the new coronavirus linked to mink farms was found in humans.
Copenhagen warned that the mutation could threaten the effectiveness of any future vaccine.
“From tonight, citizens in seven areas of north Jutland are strongly encouraged to stay in their area to prevent the spread of infection,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a news conference.
She said people were being ordered not to travel there, while bars and restaurants would also shut.
“We are asking you in north Jutland to do something completely extraordinary,” Frederiksen said, talking of a “real closure” of the region.
“The eyes of the world are on us,” she added.
Public transport in the region will be shut down with buses and trains stopped from entering or leaving.
Some schoolchildren will have to follow their classes online in restrictions that are due to last a month.
Denmark, the world’s largest exporter of mink fur, raised concerns on Wednesday by announcing the slaughter of all mink in the country — numbering 15 to 17 million spread over 1,080 farms — following the discovery of the mutation which can be passed to humans.
The mutation has already been detected in 12 people — 11 cases in the region being closed down, and one in another.
Scientists say virus mutations are common and often harmless.
Some experts have nevertheless called on Denmark to release more scientific data to better evaluate this one.
According to Danish authorities, this virus mutation doesn’t cause a more severe illness in humans.
But it is not inhibited by antibodies to the same degree as the normal virus, which they fear could threaten the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines that are being developed around the world.
In north Jutland, health authorities believe around five percent of coronavirus patients could be carrying this mutated strain, but no recent case has been reported.
As such, Viggo Andreasen, epidemiology professor at Roskilde University, said the mutation had “quite a good chance” of disappearing, as long as it is effectively contained.
Denmark, a 5.8-million-strong country, has been relatively spared from the ravages of Covid-19 with 733 deaths reported.
But it imposed new national restrictions in October to curb a rapid spike in cases.

Topics: Coronavirus Denmark

