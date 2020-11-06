You are here

Dubai Aerospace targets more lease-back deals

DAE had a total fleet of 381 planes worth $12.5 billion as of Sept. 30. (Photo credit: dubaiaerospace.com)
Updated 06 November 2020
Reuters

  • DAE had a total fleet of 381 planes worth $12.5 billion as of Sept. 30
  • The company is owned by sovereign wealth fund Investment Corporation of Dubai
DUBAI: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world's biggest aircraft leasing companies, expects air traffic to start rebounding by the middle of next year and is looking for more deals with airlines to buy and lease back their jets.
Chief Executive Firoz Tarapore told Reuters on Thursday that air traffic would rebound faster than expected, possibly as soon as early 2021 in a best case scenario, though the middle of next year is more likely.
DAE, which is owned by sovereign wealth fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, said on Wednesday that it had secured 31 sale and lease back agreements this year that will expand its portfolio by a net $1.1 billion.
But group profit fell to $167.3 million for the nine months to Sep. 30 from $260.5 million a year earlier as airlines delayed rent payments due to the pandemic.
"We entered this pandemic period with a very strong liquidity position," Tarapore told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
Opportunities for more purchase and leasing deals had improved with fewer leasing companies able to effectively deploy liquidity and capital, while airlines had "immediate and urgent" requirements, he said.
DAE had a total fleet of 381 planes worth $12.5 billion as of Sept. 30.
Tarapore said DAE expected to sign sale and lease back deals next year representing just over $1 billion in net fleet growth.
DAE has shunned buying jets from major planemakers Airbus and Boeing over pricing disagreements.
Instead, it has looked at acquiring aircraft through a takeover of a rival lessor.
But Tarapore said at present that was unlikely to happen as sellers were not pricing in the uncertainty of the coronavirus crisis in their valuations.
DAE has targeted increasing its fleet to 800 jets by 2026-28, which Tarapore said was an "aggressive" objective but the company still planned to get to "that sort of number."
The firm has delayed rent payments worth $155 million this year, of which $20 million has been paid, and has extended leases as an amendment on $84 million of owed rent as airlines face financial strain due to the pandemic.
Tarapore said DAE believed the grounded Boeing 737 MAX would soon return to service and the plane accounted for some of DAE's purchase and lease back deals this year. He declined to identify the customers.
DAE may raise debt next year depending on market conditions, he said. 

With PlayStation 5 launch, Sony needs a high score

With PlayStation 5 launch, Sony needs a high score

  • New console faces ‘make-or-break battle’ with Microsoft arch rival Xbox
TOKYO: Sony launches its PlayStation 5 console next week angling for a mega-hit, and with the Japanese firm increasingly dependent on the lucrative gaming sector there is little room for error.

The PlayStation 5 will enter a head-to-head battle with rival Microsoft’s new Xbox, released two days earlier, with both hoping to capture the market in the run-up to Christmas.

But the showdown has significantly higher stakes for Sony. Since the PS1 launched in 1994, gaming has become the biggest segment of Sony’s business, generating the lion’s share of profit and about a third of sales — more than electronics products or music.

By comparison, gaming made up less than 10 percent of Microsoft’s sales for the year ending in June 2020.

Sony sold twice as many PS4s as Microsoft did Xbox Ones, and analysts say it has learned lessons from the disappointing roll-out of the PS3. “We have seen in previous generations that at launch there are two major factors that will impact a generation’s success -- the first to launch and the cheapest,” said Morris Garrard, an analyst at Futuresource Consulting.

He cited the “relative failure” of the PS3, which went on sale a year after the Xbox 360 and at a higher price.

The PS5 is priced at $500, like the Xbox Series X, while a version without a disk reader costs $400.

FASTFACT

$500

The PS5 is priced at $500, like the Xbox Series X, while a version without a disk reader costs $400.

That is more than the $300 price tag for Microsoft’s less powerful Xbox Series S, which also has no disk reader.

Sony’s margin on the consoles will be slim —possibly even loss-making —  analysts  say, and the firm is counting on sales of games, services and online subscriptions to turn a profit.

So far, demand looks strong, and Sony has reportedly boosted production targets. But meeting those will depend on suppliers, particularly TSMC, the Taiwanese firm that makes the PS5’s processor and graphics-processing unit.

It is already under pressure as a key producer of chips for 5G-compatible smartphones.

“Whatever Sony produces, it will sell,” said Yasuo Imanaka, an analyst at Rakuten Securities, who thinks PS5 could exceed the record 157 million PS2 units sold since the 2000 launch. But “everything depends on what TSMC can supply”, he said.

To stand out against the Xbox, Sony will be counting on its games line-up, including exclusive titles that Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan says will “make or break” PS5.

Among its trump cards is “Spider-Man: Miles Morales”, which will be released with the new console. Its predecessor is among the best selling PS4 titles.

The game was developed by the American studio Insomniac Games, which Sony bought last year for $229 million.

The purchase brought the number of studios Sony owns to 14, and represents a popular strategy of bringing increasingly expensive game development in-house.

Microsoft has made its own forays, buying ZeniMax in September for a record $7.5 billion.

Despite the costs, Amir Anvarzadeh, a strategist at Asymmetric Advisors, said the trend makes sense given the risk of diminishing returns for console manufacturers on games produced by third-party developers.

