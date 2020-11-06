You are here

From Pong and Pacman to the console shootouts

The releases of the Xbox X on November 10, 2020 and PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020 ahead of Christmas are prime examples of how far the billion dollar video game industry has come since the first rudimentary arcade machines emerged in the 1970s, with each generation of gamer since then enjoying rapid technological advancement. (AFP / Tengku Bahar)
HONG KONG: Video games have come a long way since the first rudimentary arcade machines emerged in the 1970s with offerings such as “Pong,” “Pacman” and “Space Invaders.”

Each generation since then has enjoyed rapid technological advancement, and the industry is now worth billions.

With the release of Microsoft’s Xbox X and Sony’s PlayStation 5 just days away, here follows a look at the journey of video games.

Now widely regarded as the first video game to achieve serious commercial success, Atari’s 1972 “Pong” allowed two people to play a basic game of table tennis on a black screen.

The graphics were simple, but it was a hit — a version of the game designed to play at home sold more than 100,000 units and set the stage for the multibillion-dollar gaming industry we know today.

The success of “Pong” laid the groundwork for an explosion of arcade games in the late 1970s and early 1980s, with the frenetic “Pacman” and alien shoot-em-up “Space Invaders” raking in billions from coin-rich youngsters desperate to post a high score.

But it was the advent of home consoles such as the Atari 2600 and the Nintendo NES around the same time that took video games from arcades into living rooms.

Games popularised in this period still resonate today. One early Nintendo game — the 1981 platformer “Donkey Kong” — featured a character known as Jumpman, later known as Mario, one of the best-known video game heroes of all time.

As the market for games grew, so too did competition between hardware manufacturers, leading to the first of many “console wars” in the early 1990s between Sega and Nintendo.

Sega emerged victorious — in part due to the popularity of its “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise — but its Genesis console never quite enjoyed the longevity of some of its competitors.

The 1990s also brought massive innovation for video games — both in visual presentation and plot.

First-person-shooters such as “Goldeneye” and action-adventure puzzler “Tomb Raider” revolutionized both graphics and storytelling, offering a more mature experience for an increasingly diverse audience.

By the turn of the century, the stage was set for a new generation of home systems — and an all-new round of console wars, this time between the PlayStation 2, Nintendo GameCube, and a new contender from Microsoft, the Xbox.

The PlayStation 2 won that fight, becoming the best-selling console of all time with 155 million units moved, according to Forbes.

The following decade saw games go online, allowing players to go from one-on-one matches in their living rooms to battles with scores of other players all over the world.

From chaotic first-person shooter “Call of Duty” to the massive multiplayer role-playing game “World of Warcraft,” online gaming became a billion-dollar industry in its own right — and laid the groundwork for the massive growth of electronic sports.

Resurgent South Africa joins Saudi Arabia on road to economic reform

Updated 26 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Resurgent South Africa joins Saudi Arabia on road to economic reform

  • Saudi Arabia seen as potential investor in Pretoria’s $100 billion investment recovery plan
  • South Africa is also transitioning from a commodity-based economic foundation to a more sustainable and diversified and modernized model
Updated 26 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: South Africa is embarking on an ambitious economic reform agenda that shares striking similarities with Saudi Arabia’s own efforts to slash red tape and stimulate investment.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month unveiled a plan aimed at helping the country recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by fast-tracking projects and boosting infrastructure spending.

Like Saudi Arabia, South Africa is transitioning from a commodity-based economic foundation to a more sustainable and diversified and modernized model.

Pretoria is targeting an average annual economic growth rate of 3 percent over the next decade and has established a state infrastructure fund that will provide 100 billion rand ($6 billion) in finance, a move that the government expects will unlock a further trillion rand in investment.

South African President Cyril Rmaphosa. (fiile photo)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month maintained its forecast of an 8 percent contraction in the country’s economy this year but cut its prediction for 2021 because of the impact of the pandemic.

It now expects the economy to expand by 3 percent next year, which is 0.5 percent lower than its previous estimate.

The South African government is spending about 13.8 billion rand ($850 million) on creating 800,000 jobs and economic opportunities by the end of March next year.

An additional 86.2 billion rand will be spent on employment creation over the next two years. Just as Saudi Arabia is increasingly promoting local production and procurement, South Africa is also following a similar path to reduce its reliance on imports. Additionally, the country aims to reduce data costs and extend broadband into poor households, while a 350 rand welfare grant for those who don’t qualify for other government support will be extended by three months.

FASTFACT

$850 million

The South African government is spending about 13.8 billion rand ($850 million) on creating 800,000 jobs and economic opportunities by the end of March next year.

The measures are in a part a response to the specific strains on the South African economy that have resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We expect the economy will remain subdued and for fiscal consolidation to be slow, sustaining the rise in government debt in the next couple of years,” Moody’s said in a recent report.

Trade relations between South Africa and Saudi Arabia received a boost in 2018 with an official visit by Ramaphosa to the Kingdom. The timing was significant for both countries as they stepped up efforts for radical economic transformation with a heavy emphasis on boosting private sector participation.

One area where the pair are likely to see increased cooperation is in power generation and renewables — a sector that has also been prioritized by Riyadh as it aims to reduce its reliance on hydrocarbons and develop alternative energy sources.

About 11,800 megawatts of new power generation capacity is expected to be brought on line in South Africa from 2022, more than half of which will come from renewable sources.

Independent power producers will also supply another 2,000 megawatts of power from current projects by June 2021. One such power producer that has already established a foothold in the country is Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, a trailblazer in developing independent power projects across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. It is the lead shareholder in the 50 megawatt Bokpoort concentrated solar power plant commissioned in 2016.

Ramaphosa is seeking to attract as much as $100 billion in investment to boost the country’s ailing economy and Saudi Arabia is seen as a potential partner in a number of planned projects in the country.

The South African leader who had a strong previous career in the private sector, has promised to revive the economy and root out corruption since becoming president in February 2018. It coincided with a similar drive to stamp out corruption in Saudi Arabia as a necessary condition of instilling confidence among foreign investors.

Business confidence had been eroded substantially during the presidency of Ramaphosa’s predecessor, Jacob Zuma when South Africa’s credit rating was cut to junk by two of the big three credit ratings agencies which made it more expensive for the country to raise fresh borrowing from international investors.

The election of Ramaphosa helped to reignite international investor interest in what is now Africa’s second-largest economy behind Nigeria, but the arrival of the pandemic has been a major setback for the country where many people live in densely populated urban locations within which the virus thrives.

“The pandemic worsened an already dire situation, severely disrupting economic activity and putting numerous investments on hold,” said Ramaphosa on Tuesday.” Our priority now is driving the implementation of South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.”

Despite the devastating impact of the pandemic on business across the entire African continent, positive signs are now starting to emerge from South African industry.

Absa Group’s Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, increased to 60.9 from a revised 58.5 in September, the Johannesburg-based bank said this week. It represents the first time the index has topped 60 and is the highest since record-keeping began September 1999.

The country’s employment index also rose for a fifth consecutive month — a positive sign for a country where unemployment is running at 37 percent, according to the latest data from the IMF.

The data has provided some hopes that the stimulus measures already introduced by the government are starting to produce results as the key manufacturing sector starts to recover.

Topics: 2020 G20 Summit South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa

