You are here

  • Home
  • TAQA to buy AZR Technologies

TAQA to buy AZR Technologies

It will give the company access to the Kingdom’s SR1 billion-a-year well logging market. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g4p3b

Updated 06 November 2020
Arab News

TAQA to buy AZR Technologies

  • The transaction is part of TAQA’s strategy to expand its Oilfield Services capabilities in the Middle East and North Africa region
  • It will give the company access to the Kingdom’s SR1 billion-a-year well logging market
Updated 06 November 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi energy services company TAQA said it would acquire AZR Technologies, a Dhahran-based speciality well company.
The transaction is part of TAQA’s strategy to expand its Oilfield Services capabilities in the Middle East and North Africa region.
It will give the company access to the Kingdom’s SR1 billion-a-year well logging market.
“We decided to further expand the relationship and aggressively invest in AZR to develop a world-class electric wireline company capable of delivering state of the art petrophysical, reservoir, and geological quality data to our customers,” said Jamil Al Naser EVP operations of TAQA.
The acquisition is expected to close in the next six weeks, TAQA said.

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Egypt and Iraq agree on oil-for-reconstruction mechanism
Special
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF takes $1.3 billion stake in India’s biggest retailer

Eight Syrian ministers added to EU sanctions list

Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
AFP

Eight Syrian ministers added to EU sanctions list

  • With the additions, the crisis in Syria has put 288 people and 70 entities under EU sanctions
  • The decision by the EU’s 27 member countries bans the ministers from traveling to Europe and will see their assets frozen
Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU on Friday added eight ministers from the new Syrian government formed in August to its sanctions blacklist for their role in President Bashar Assad’s violent repression of civilians.
The decision by the EU’s 27 member countries bans the ministers from traveling to Europe and will see their assets frozen.
The EU’s official journal on Friday added the names of the ministers of oil and mineral resources, industry, health, agriculture and three ministers of state.
The ministers of finance, justice, trade, transport, culture, education and water resources had already been added on October 16.
The new government of Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, who has been on this list since 2014, is the fifth to be formed in Syria since the beginning of the conflict in 2011.
With the additions, the crisis in Syria has put 288 people and 70 entities under EU sanctions.
EU sanctions have been in force against the Assad regime since December 2011 and are subject to annual review.
The Syrian conflict erupted in early 2011 when Assad’s forces staged a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests, sparking violence that has since claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.
After nine years of war, Assad controls some 70 percent of Syrian territory.

Topics: President Bashar Al-Assad EU sanctions

Related

Middle-East
Assad blames Syria’s current economic woes on Lebanese banks
Special
Middle-East
Impoverished Syrian refugee sets himself on fire outside UN center in Lebanon

Latest updates

Eight Syrian ministers added to EU sanctions list
Palestinian held by Israel ends hunger strike after 103 days
France fines Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan for revealing rape accuser’s name
LIVE: Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania, on the brink of US presidency
Championship club Derby set for Abu Dhabi takeover

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.