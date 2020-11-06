You are here

  • Home
  • Championship club Derby set for Abu Dhabi takeover

Championship club Derby set for Abu Dhabi takeover

Derby County’s Wayne Rooney, left, and Manchester United’s Jesse Lindgard during the FA Cup fifth round game at Pride Park in Derby, England, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pgyma

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Championship club Derby set for Abu Dhabi takeover

  • Sheikh Khaled has previously attempted to buy into English football, with a £2bn offer for Liverpool rebuffed by Fenway Sports Group in 2018 and a bid for Newcastle last year
  • Derby, captained by Wayne Rooney, are second bottom of the Championship after 10 games this season, with manager Phillip Cocu reportedly set to be sacked on takeover
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Derby County said on Friday that a deal had been agreed “in principle” for the sale of the English Championship club to a company owned by a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family.
Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, a cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour, has passed the English Football League’s (EFL’s) owners’ and directors’ test.
“Derby County Football Club’s owner and executive chairman Mel Morris CBE has been in discussion with Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited since May in relation to taking over the ownership the club,” Derby said in a statement.
“These talks progressed to the point where a deal has, in principle, been agreed between the two parties.”
The statement added: “Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited, whose ultimate controlling entity is Bin Zayed International LLC, owned by Sheikh Khaled... may now proceed with the transaction, which is expected to close very soon.”
The fee for the club is reported to be around £60 million ($78 million).
Sheikh Khaled has previously attempted to buy into English football, with a £2 billion offer for Liverpool rebuffed by Fenway Sports Group in 2018 and a bid for Newcastle last year falling through.
Morris took control of Derby in 2015 but despite major investment in transfers and wages that have seen the club run up huge losses, they have failed to secure a return to the riches of the Premier League.
The club’s Pride Park stadium was sold to a company controlled by Morris for £81 million in 2018 to avoid falling foul of the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules.
Derby, captained by former England and Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney, are second bottom of the Championship after 10 games of the season, with manager Phillip Cocu reportedly set to be sacked once the takeover is completed.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Derby County Wayne Rooney

Related

Sport
Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al-Nahyan 'agrees terms' to take over Newcastle United
Sport
‘I should have scored more goals’ — Rooney

Sri Lanka delays Twenty20 cricket league over virus

Updated 06 November 2020
AFP

Sri Lanka delays Twenty20 cricket league over virus

  • The start of the 23-match league, which will feature Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Shahid Afridi and Carlos Brathwaite, was put back six days to November 27
  • Sri Lankan officials said health authorities have agreed to a shorter seven-day quarantine for players
Updated 06 November 2020
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka delayed the Lanka Premier League cricket tournament on Friday for a third time and cut the number of venues to one from three as coronavirus infections surge.
The start of the 23-match league, which will feature Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Shahid Afridi and Carlos Brathwaite, was put back six days to November 27, the cricket board said.
A statement said all the games will now be behind closed doors in the southern town of Hambantota with the final on December 17.
The league was originally scheduled for August but was moved to November 14 and then November 21 because of the pandemic.
Sri Lankan officials said health authorities have agreed to a shorter seven-day quarantine for players, but insist on 14 days of isolation for support staff.
Bangladesh called off a Sri Lanka tour last month because of the quarantine restrictions.

Topics: Cricket Coronavirus COVID-19 sport Sri Lanka

Related

Latest updates

LIVE: Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania, on the brink of US presidency
Championship club Derby set for Abu Dhabi takeover
King Salman directs KSRelief to provide Turkey with assistance after Izmir earthquake
FOCUS: US ECONOMY AFTER THE ELECTIONS
Austria shuts mosques frequented by Vienna attacker

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.