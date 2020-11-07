You are here

  • Home
  • Remembrance Sunday: Johnson praises achievements of black and Asian troops

Remembrance Sunday: Johnson praises achievements of black and Asian troops

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gv7jy

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Remembrance Sunday: Johnson praises achievements of black and Asian troops

  • I am delighted to remember their sacrifice and celebrate their achievement
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for greater acknowledgement of the role of black and Asian troops in World War II, ahead of Remembrance Sunday commemorations.
“Volunteers from India, Africa and the Caribbean made an immense contribution to victory,” he said in a message to the Remember Together campaign, co-organized by the Royal British Legion, a charity that helps veterans.
Johnson cited the examples of the British Indian Army — the “largest volunteer force in history” — and the 14th army, which was made up of a majority of Commonwealth troops.
“I am delighted to remember their sacrifice and celebrate their achievement,” he said.
Labour leader Keir Starmer, who has sought to stamp out anti-Semitism in his party, also stressed the commemorations “remember those of every creed and color.”
The party leaders’ comments came ahead of the traditional commemoration ceremonies, for the fallen and veterans of all conflicts since the First World War, which will be reduced in scope due to anti-coronavirus restrictions.
The Remember Together campaign last week released an open letter lamenting that the contributions of black and Asian soldiers in the Second World War “have been forgotten.”
It was signed by figures including London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Johnson’s former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, both British-born Asian politicians.
The call to give equal weight to the war role of ethnic minorities comes as the Black Lives Matter campaign has sparked angry protests in Britain and the tearing-down of a statue of a slave trader in the southwestern city of Bristol.
Anti-virus measures have also hit fundraising for military veterans. The Royal British Legion, which runs the annual Poppy Appeal, has warned it risks a shortfall in donations of millions during the two-week drive, its main source of revenue.
A somber wreath-laying ceremony is to go ahead at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London, but there will be no veterans marching or crowds watching.
The annual Festival of Remembrance concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London was recorded without an audience, in advance of broadcast on Saturday.
The concert features Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and Capt. Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old war veteran who raised nearly £33 million ($43 million) for health charities during the first lockdown.
The government said it wanted to keep crowds “to a minimum” at regional events and told organizers to “discourage the public from attending.”
Church services have either been canceled or will be broadcast online.
Remembrance events are held on the second Sunday in November, close to Nov. 11, when the guns fell silent in the First World War.
Poppies have been Britain’s symbol of remembrance since the 1914-1918 war, when the red flowers grew on the otherwise barren battlefields of northern France and Belgium.
The British Legion is encouraging people to display poppies in windows or stand on doorsteps for a two-minute silence on Sunday.
Asked whether veterans could face arrests or fines for attending a memorial service, Johnson’s spokesman acknowledged that the date was of “national significance” but said lockdown “rules are clear.”
The ban on public services was criticized by former Prime Minister Theresa May.
“Surely those men and women who gave down their lives for our freedom deserve better than this?” she said.

Topics: Rememberance Sunday

Related

World
France proposes ‘European Act’ to fight terrorism, tighten borders
Live
World
LIVE: Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania, on the brink of US presidency

France proposes ‘European Act’ to fight terrorism, tighten borders

Updated 06 November 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

France proposes ‘European Act’ to fight terrorism, tighten borders

  • French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin floated the idea of introducing a “European Act” during a bilateral meeting in Rome
Updated 06 November 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: France has proposed tough new rules to fight jihadist ideology and tighten Europe’s external borders in the wake of deadly terror attacks in Vienna and Nice.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin floated the idea of introducing a “European Act” during a bilateral meeting in Rome with his Italian ministerial counterpart Luciana Lamorgese.

He also called for measures to block websites supporting jihad so that police investigations and checks could be carried out. 

“The fight against terrorism is a battle against ideology, not against religion or Islam, which we fully respect,” Darmanin told a press conference.

He said that all of Europe “must be involved in this battle” and urged for the Schengen treaty on freedom of movement within the EU to be “re-established and revised.”

The French minister added: “It is not about blocking the free circulation to European citizens but to review the system of control on external borders.”

He said that any revision of the Schengen pact should include “a common governance” of the EU ministers of the interior, similar to one already existing among finance ministers.

Darmanin added that terrorism was “a European problem. France cannot tackle it alone. This is why we need a European Act, and we are working on it.”

He pointed out that the war on terrorism was against “the ideology of Islamic fundamentalism” and not a religion. “Being Muslim and European is not incompatible. For 30 years in France terrorist acts have been committed in the name of Islamism, and we have to stop this.”

Darmanin passed on to the Italian government “the gratitude of (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron and of the French institutions” for the cooperation of Italian investigators following the attack in Nice.

Nice attacker, Brahim Aoussaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian who killed a man and two women at a church in the southern French city, had landed on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa at the end of September and travelled from there to France at the beginning of October.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has asked the EU to consider a US-style Patriot Act to boost anti-terrorism efforts.

Lamorgese said that Italy and France had agreed that mixed brigades formed by police from both countries would control borders between the two nations for the next six months. “Free movement is guaranteed, our fight is against terrorism and illegal immigration,” she added.

She also revealed that Italian ships and planes would be patrolling international waters off Tunisia to report to authorities in the North African country any departures of boats or dinghies carrying illegal migrants trying to reach Lampedusa and Sicily.

“This plan includes the deploying of naval and air assets that can warn the Tunisian coastguard of departures so that the Tunisian authorities can intervene, in their total autonomy. Of course, for this plan to be operational a full adhesion of Tunisia will be necessary,” Lamorgese added.

Topics: France Italy Austria terrorism Europe

Related

Middle-East
Tunisian family of alleged Nice knifeman in disbelief over attack
World
French church in Nice hit by deadly attack seeks solace in mass
World
Austria shuts mosques frequented by Vienna attacker
World
German police say raiding flats, offices over Vienna attack

Latest updates

Remembrance Sunday: Johnson praises achievements of black and Asian troops
Facebook removes Iranian accounts targeting Israel protests
Ali Shwel Al-Karni, Saudi Shoura Council member
Saudi plans to relax foreign workers’ sponsorship terms will benefit Pakistanis: Envoy
Transport minister inspects Riyadh airport work progress

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.