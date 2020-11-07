Oil storage firm Vopak to boost 2020 investments

You are here

Reuters

AMSTERDAM: Dutch oil and chemical storage company Vopak said it would accelerate its investments in the remainder of the year to expand its portfolio of terminals.
The group, which operates tank terminals around the world, now expects its capital expenditure to be in the range of €500 million to €600 million ($591 million to $709 million) this year, but it eyes fewer investments in 2021, reducing the range to between €300 million to €350 million.
Vopak has benefited from soaring demand for oil storage as buyers struggle to find space for surplus crude during a global economic slump triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was partly offset in the second-quarter by delays in some of the group’s projects as construction work was restricted.
Vopak said there had been no significant disruptions to business continuity due to COVID-19 in the third quarter, with all of its 66 terminals operational.
It said its occupancy rate at the end of the quarter was 90 percent, up from 84 percent a year ago, reflecting an improvement of oil terminals and continued strong performance of its joint venture gas and industrial terminals.

FASTFACT

Vopak operates 66 oil terminals worldwide.

Vopak reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at €200.1 million in the third quarter, slightly down from €202.4 million in the same period a year ago, due to negative currency effects.
The group, which has been reducing the share of oil storage in its portfolio to allocate more of its capital to chemicals, industrial terminals and gas, said it would expand its Alemoa terminal in Brazil for chemical products.
It had previously forecast investments in new capacity of up to €500 million this year and in the €300 million to €500 million range in 2021.

ISTANBUL: Turkey has not done enough policy tightening to support its lira, which tumbled to another record low on Friday, and the country’s FX reserves and external financing remain potential weak spots, according to Fitch Ratings’ key analyst.

Douglas Winslow, the agency’s primary Turkey analyst, told Reuters further pressure from the currency, double-digit inflation and depleted FX reserves “would significantly increase the chances” of a formal interest rate hike by year end.
The lira slid as much as 1.7 percent to a record low of 8.56 versus the dollar, despite the greenback’s weakness as votes were still being counted in Tuesday’s tight US election.
Turkey’s bilateral ties could suffer if Democrat Joe Biden continues to gain ground and becomes US president, adding more pressure on the lira that has dropped some 30 percent this year and nearly 10 percent in the past two weeks alone.
The Turkish central bank raised rates to 10.25 percent in September and could tighten again to head off the depreciation and address inflation stuck around 12 percent.
Yet the tightening of credit in recent months “has been insufficient to reverse the downward trend in the lira and (to a less extent) in foreign exchange reserves,” Winslow, a director on Fitch’s sovereign team, said in an email.

FASTFACT

Turkey’s FX reserves fell to $16.8 billion last month, the lowest since 2004.

Turkey is rated “junk” by the big three sovereign agencies. While Fitch’s rating of BB- is the highest, it revised the outlook to “negative” from “stable” in August citing depleted FX reserves and weak monetary policy credibility.
Winslow said the central bank has “limited independence” from political pressure for lower rates and “a track record of being slow to respond to events,” raising the risk that too-loose policy stokes external imbalances and market instability.
Yet he was more sanguine for now about two main triggers for a possible ratings downgrade: The lira has not caused “severe stresses” in the external financing position of banks or corporates; and the trend in FX reserves “has become somewhat less negative,” he said.
The central bank’s net FX reserves fell to $16.8 billion last month, the lowest since 2004, from $41.1 billion at the end of 2019. Adding to the lira’s woes, Turks’ holdings of foreign currencies and gold hit a record $221 billion last month.
Analysts say Turkey-US ties could strain further if Biden is elected and as expected toughens the US stance against Ankara’s military interventions abroad and its crackdown on dissent at home.
“To differentiate his administration from Trump’s, Biden would pay more than lip service to things like human rights, rule of law and democracy. That will be the real pressure on Turkey,” said Soli Ozel, lecturer on international relations at Kadir Has University in Istanbul.

