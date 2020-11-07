Canada’s Bombardier faces UK bribery probe over plane sales

You are here

The SFO has opened an investigation into Bombardier. (Reuters)
  • Airbus has undergone a radical overhaul of its top ranks since reporting itself to the SFO in 2016
LONDON: The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is investigating Canadian industrial group Bombardier over suspected bribery in airplane sales to Garuda Indonesia, widening a global anti-corruption drive in aerospace.
The plane and train maker is the latest aerospace group to face scrutiny over the use of middlemen after authorities struck a record bribery settlement with Europe’s Airbus in January and a 2017 plea deal with British engine maker Rolls-Royce.
Both settlements involved sales of planes or engines to Garuda and airlines in other countries.
“The SFO is investigating Bombardier Inc. over suspected bribery and corruption in relation to contracts and/or orders from Garuda Indonesia,” it said.
“As this is a live investigation, the SFO can provide no further comment,” it added.
Bombardier said it had been informed about the SFO probe several weeks ago and would cooperate, appointing external lawyers to run an internal review.
At the center of the case, Bombardier said, are five procurement processes involving different manufacturers, including the 2011-2012 acquisition and lease of Bombardier CRJ1000 regional aircraft by Garuda.
Bombardier, which has undergone several changes of leadership after costly industrial bets in the past decade, said the SFO was investigating the same transactions that led to a former Garuda CEO being convicted in May.
It sold six CRJ1000 regional jets to Garuda in 2012 and simultaneously leased a number of similar jets. Garuda now has 18 of the jets in its fleet, according to its website.
Irfan Setiaputra, Garuda’s current CEO, said in a statement on Friday the airline would cooperate with relevant authorities. Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises minister, Erick Thohir, also said the government would cooperate.
An Indonesian court in May handed Emirsyah Satar, Garuda CEO from 2005 to 2014, an eight-year jail sentence for bribery and money-laundering related to procurement of planes and engines from Airbus and Rolls-Royce.
In 2017, Rolls-Royce agreed to pay more than $800 million to defer charges after an investigation by the SFO and US Justice Department into alleged bribery.
Airbus in February agreed to pay a record $4 billion in fines after reaching a plea bargain with prosecutors in France, the UK and US over alleged bribery and corruption stretching back 15 years.
Under a system of deferred prosecution agreements available to the SFO, companies can be offered the chance to settle cases with a fine and escape corporate criminal charges by helping to investigate themselves and undergoing radical internal changes.
Bombardier CEO Eric Martel, who was appointed in April, told reporters: “We got contacted a couple of weeks ago and we’re going to offer our support so they can do the investigation they need to do.
“We were not aware of any issue internally,” he added.
Under the system of plea bargains used in UK corruption cases, companies can be at a disadvantage if the probe was thrust upon them but win more lenient fines if they bring potential wrongdoing to the attention of authorities themselves.
Nonetheless, Rolls-Royce avoided a larger fine by demonstrating what a British judge described as “extraordinary” cooperation even after the probe was instigated by the SFO.
Airbus has undergone a radical overhaul of its top ranks since reporting itself to the SFO in 2016. The four-year probe however weighed on sales and relationships with airlines and led to in-fighting over who should carry the blame for using agents.
Bombardier has already undergone significant upheaval since 2015 while trying to bring a larger narrowbody jet to market.
It completed an exit from commercial aviation this year by selling its money-losing regional jet business to Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to focus on more profitable business jets.

AMSTERDAM: Dutch oil and chemical storage company Vopak said it would accelerate its investments in the remainder of the year to expand its portfolio of terminals.
The group, which operates tank terminals around the world, now expects its capital expenditure to be in the range of €500 million to €600 million ($591 million to $709 million) this year, but it eyes fewer investments in 2021, reducing the range to between €300 million to €350 million.
Vopak has benefited from soaring demand for oil storage as buyers struggle to find space for surplus crude during a global economic slump triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was partly offset in the second-quarter by delays in some of the group’s projects as construction work was restricted.
Vopak said there had been no significant disruptions to business continuity due to COVID-19 in the third quarter, with all of its 66 terminals operational.
It said its occupancy rate at the end of the quarter was 90 percent, up from 84 percent a year ago, reflecting an improvement of oil terminals and continued strong performance of its joint venture gas and industrial terminals.

FASTFACT

Vopak operates 66 oil terminals worldwide.

Vopak reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at €200.1 million in the third quarter, slightly down from €202.4 million in the same period a year ago, due to negative currency effects.
The group, which has been reducing the share of oil storage in its portfolio to allocate more of its capital to chemicals, industrial terminals and gas, said it would expand its Alemoa terminal in Brazil for chemical products.
It had previously forecast investments in new capacity of up to €500 million this year and in the €300 million to €500 million range in 2021.

