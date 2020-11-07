You are here

  • Home
  • Game-changing moment for filmmaking

Game-changing moment for filmmaking

Imagine creating content that utilizes all five senses — that is the direction that virtual reality filmmaking is taking, according to Abdullah Maghram, a Saudi filmmaker. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j89hb

Updated 11 sec ago
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN

Game-changing moment for filmmaking

  • Abdullah’s dream project is to create a series of VR films showcasing the Kingdom to the world
  • He has created several films for the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Museum and other entities
Updated 11 sec ago
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN

RIYADH: Imagine creating content that utilizes all five senses — that is the direction that virtual reality filmmaking is taking, according to Abdullah Maghram, a Saudi filmmaker.
Abdullah attained his master’s in virtual reality from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT).
“I want to be one of the pioneers in the world, showing how this technology can be helpful for the humanity,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah was the first virtual reality filmmaker to graduate from RMIT. “It is very tough to be the first one, you have to experiment a lot.”
The filmmaker explained that virtual reality is part of immersive media, a third generation of virtual reality that utilizes augmented reality and mixed reality. “So VR can stimulate the five senses, which is a game changer, because in traditional media we usually use one or two senses,” said Abdullah.
Abdullah has created several VR films for his university presenting the campus and the city of Melbourne, as well as local films in Saudi Arabia for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Museum and other entities.
Abdullah’s dream project is to create a series of VR films showcasing the Kingdom to the world.
“They can see what treasures we have here in Saudi Arabia, and I think that will be very valuable for the country,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah told Arab News about a film created by the United Nations. “A few years ago they created a VR film to raise money to support Syrian refugees. They showed it to world leaders and donors in the World Economic Forum, who pledged $3.8 billion, 40 percent more than expected. I think this is a great example of how powerful the art is, of its ability to change the world,” Abdullah said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 19 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 19 more COVID-19 deaths

Updated 27 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 19 more COVID-19 deaths

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 336,966
  • A total of 5,525 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 27 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 19 deaths from COVID-19 and 407 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 64 were recorded in Riyadh, 43 in Madinah, 41 in Jeddah, 27 in Makkah, 23 in Hail, 20 in Yanbu and 10 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 336,966 after 433 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,525 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi health officials carry out 153,000 inspection tours

Latest updates

Game-changing moment for filmmaking
Saudi Arabia announces 19 more COVID-19 deaths
Dubai Fitness Challenge: Follow these UAE-based influencers to get inspired
Egypt art show looks to Giza pyramids for inspiration
Athens’ first mosque in nearly 200 years opens for Friday prayers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.