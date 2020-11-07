Saudi Arabia’s aid agency improves school health services in Aden

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continues to implement its project to improve school health services and address malnutrition in students and educational staff in the Yemeni governorate of Aden.
KSRelief provided 7,544 free psychosocial and nutritional support services to 3,194 individuals in 62 schools in Aden during October.
The project aims to provide psychosocial support and mental health services and reduce malnutrition cases — as well as deaths resulting from malnutrition — in children and pregnant and lactating women by providing lifesaving interventions and preventive nutrition in connection with primary health, water, and sanitation interventions, which benefit the displaced and host communities in eight districts in Aden.
Meanwhile, the Emergency Center for Epidemic Disease Control in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate continues to provide its services with the support of KSRelief.
The center’s clinics provided its services to hundreds of beneficiaries in the observations department, inpatient clinic, epidemics department, awareness and education department, among others.