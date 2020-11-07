You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s aid agency improves school health services in Aden

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency improves school health services in Aden

1 / 5
KSRelief provided 7,544 free psychosocial and nutritional support services to 3,194 individuals in 62 schools in Aden during October. (SPA)
2 / 5
KSRelief provided 7,544 free psychosocial and nutritional support services to 3,194 individuals in 62 schools in Aden during October. (SPA)
3 / 5
KSRelief provided 7,544 free psychosocial and nutritional support services to 3,194 individuals in 62 schools in Aden during October. (SPA)
4 / 5
KSRelief provided 7,544 free psychosocial and nutritional support services to 3,194 individuals in 62 schools in Aden during October. (SPA)
5 / 5
KSRelief provided 7,544 free psychosocial and nutritional support services to 3,194 individuals in 62 schools in Aden during October. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2p9z8

Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency improves school health services in Aden

  • The center’s clinics provided its services to hundreds of beneficiaries in the observations department, inpatient clinic, epidemics department, awareness and education department, among others
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continues to implement its project to improve school health services and address malnutrition in students and educational staff in the Yemeni governorate of Aden.
KSRelief provided 7,544 free psychosocial and nutritional support services to 3,194 individuals in 62 schools in Aden during October.
The project aims to provide psychosocial support and mental health services and reduce malnutrition cases — as well as deaths resulting from malnutrition — in children and pregnant and lactating women by providing lifesaving interventions and preventive nutrition in connection with primary health, water, and sanitation interventions, which benefit the displaced and host communities in eight districts in Aden.
Meanwhile, the Emergency Center for Epidemic Disease Control in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate continues to provide its services with the support of KSRelief.
The center’s clinics provided its services to hundreds of beneficiaries in the observations department, inpatient clinic, epidemics department, awareness and education department, among others.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Special
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief doesn’t discriminate religiously, ethnically or politically, says top Saudi aid body chief
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency provides PCR devices to Yemen

Riyadh conference unleashes the talent of the future

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz. (SPA)
Updated 12 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh conference unleashes the talent of the future

  • The event aims to empower creative, innovative young people
Updated 12 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: An international virtual conference in Riyadh that opens on Sunday is focused on encouraging talented youth in Saudi Arabia and abroad.
Held under the auspices of King Salman, Mawhiba (the King Abdul Aziz and his Companions’ Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity) and the Saudi G20 Secretariat the first Global Conference for Giftedness and Creativity: Imagine the Future is about “enabling talented and creative youth to shape new future horizons.”
The event will be inaugurated by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, governor of Riyadh and will be held every two years.
The secretary-general of Mawhiba, Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mutahmi, explained that “this conference will be a global platform for virtual communication, bringing together specialists, interested people, leaders and policymakers to support and empower talented, creative and innovative young people from different parts of the world.”

HIGHLIGHT

The conference will address several themes, such as sponsoring gifted students in the Kingdom; as a model for pioneering experiences in the world, Mawhiba: The 20-year journey, investing in talented and gifted people, the future of science and technology, and more.

Local and international speakers participating in the conference include futurist and theoretical physicist Prof. Michio Kaku, astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr, Huawei’s Hong-Eng Koh, co-founder of Skype and former chairman of iCloud Jonas Kjellberg, former Apple chief engineer Adam Cheyer, who co-founded Siri, vice president of the Advisory Board for Creative Projects in California Esther Wojcicki, who was a co-founder of Tract Learning, a student-directed teaching platform, and former Amazon chief scientist Andreas Weigend, a member of Germany’s Digital Council.
The two-day conference will address several themes, such as sponsoring gifted students in the Kingdom as a model for pioneering experiences in the world; Mawhiba: The 20-year journey, investing in talented and gifted people; the future of science and technology, and more.
The event will be broadcast on the conference’s website: https://mawhiba.sa/gcgc and will be available on its social media platforms.

Topics: G20 King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba megaproject to support gifted youth in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
2,000 students to participate in Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba program

Latest updates

Azam leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe
Lebanon’s president wants US to show proof of charges against son-in-law Bassil
Riyadh conference unleashes the talent of the future
Rights groups slam Houthis as Yemeni reporters face execution
Govt-controlled areas in Yemen report zero virus cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.