  Azam leads Pakistan's rout of Zimbabwe

Azam leads Pakistan’s rout of Zimbabwe

Pakistani batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez run between the wickets during Saturday’s match against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi. (AP)
Updated 07 November 2020
  • The teams will meet again at the same venue on Sunday and Tuesday
RAWALPINDI: Skipper Babar Azam smashed a robust half-century to lead Pakistan’s six-wicket rout of Zimbabwe in the first Twenty20 international in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Azam proved yet again why he is one of the top batsmen in white-ball cricket with an attractive 55-ball 82 to anchor Pakistan’s chase of a modest 157-run target in 18.5 overs.

The win gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and a 12th straight win over Zimbabwe in all Twenty20 international cricket.

Pakistan gave a Twenty20 international debut to 27-year-old spinner Usman Qadir, son of the great Abdul Qadir, who died last year.

The teams will meet again at the same venue on Sunday and Tuesday. Wesley Madhevere struck a maiden half-century to lead Zimbabwe to 156-6 after they won the toss and batted.

Azam, determined to regain his place as Twenty20’s top batsman — which he lost to England’s Dawid Malan two months ago — punched nine boundaries and a six during his 80-run stand for the third wicket with Mohammad Hafeez, who made 36.

Azam was finally caught in the 17th over, as was Hafeez in the 19th, but the target was never beyond Pakistan.

Paceman Blessing Muzarabani finished with 2-26.

Azam said his victorious side still had room for improvement.

“Whatever is my game I try to execute that and enjoy my batting,” said Azam, whose 50 was his 15th in T20Is. 

“We executed the plan in bowling but still need work on our fielding.”

Zimbabwe skipper Chamu Chibhabha admitted his team was short on runs.

“We were 20 runs short,” said Chibhabha, who was dismissed for a second-ball duck. 

“Madhevere batted very well but we lost our way in the middle overs which was disappointing, but we will try to improve in the next game.”

Zimbabwe, who upset Pakistan in the third one-day international at the end of their 2-1 loss in the preceding series, were never able to stop Azam’s free-flowing stroke play despite dismissing Fakhar Zaman (19) and Haider Ali (seven) by the eighth over.

Earlier, Zimbabwe added 46 in the last five overs with Madhevere in the lead.

Madhevere, the 20-year-old right-hander, struck a 48-ball 70 not out with nine boundaries and a six to help Zimbabwe post a respectable total.

Madhevere, who had only four runs in his previous two Twenty20 appearances, added 34 runs for the sixth wicket with Elton Chigumbura, who made a 13-ball 21 with a six and two boundaries.

Sean Williams (25) and Brendan Taylor (20) were the other contributors.

For Pakistan, pacemen Haris Rauf and Wahab Riaz took two wickets apiece.

Topics: Pakistan Zimbabwe

LONDON: The upcoming ladies golf tournaments in Saudi Arabia are set to break even more ground this week – becoming the first international women-only sports events held within the Kingdom to be broadcast live across the country.

Coverage of this week’s $1 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International, being played November 12-15, and the Saudi Ladies Team International on November 17-19, will also be broadcast to 350 million households in 60 countries worldwide.

The tournament marks the first time a Saudi-held international women’s elite sporting competition will be beamed nationwide.

Due to restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), no spectators will be present on the course at the Ladies European Tour events in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), but fans will have a number of ways to witness the inaugural event through international broadcasters and a range of behind-the-scenes content from the tournament’s digital channels.

There will be 14 different global broadcasters across MENA, Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australasia showcasing the tournament from Saudi Arabia’s premier championship course, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

KSA Sports and Dubai Sports Channels will each be showing 21 hours of live coverage for the tournaments in Saudi Arabia and across the region.

The events, presented by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, take women’s golf into another new territory and will see 108 players, including some of Europe’s elite players, compete for what will be the LET season’s biggest purse after only the British and Scottish Open.

Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of both Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said: “Broadcasting the first women’s professional tournaments in Saudi Arabia across the world is another hugely significant milestone for golf in this country. We would have loved spectators to attend again, but millions across the globe will have the chance to witness some of the best players on the planet from a world class golfing venue.

“Thanks to the support of our broadcast partners and in-depth coverage and content across our social media channels we have a chance to show the world Saudi Arabia is open and transforming through this great sport – truly inspiring a new generation for years to come,” he added.

The events will be Saudi Arabia’s third and fourth professional golf tournaments in less than two years that has welcomed the best players from across the globe. The country held the debut Saudi International in 2019, with Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell winning 2020’s hosting in January.

Together, the events mark the return of huge international sporting events to the Kingdom, something Saudi Arabia has looked to do more in recent years as it aims to inspire its next generation under the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: golf Golf Saudi Saudi Arabia Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Huge global broadcast coverage for Saudi Arabia’s first professional women’s golf tournaments

