Significant differences still remain in EU-UK trade talks

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier heads for talks in London as the two sides say they will redouble their efforts to reach an agreement. (AFP)
Updated 08 November 2020
Reuters

  • Both sides say a deal is possible but fishing rights, corporate fair play and the settling of disputes remain thorny issues
LONDON: Significant differences remain in talks over a trade deal between Britain and the European Union, both sides said on Saturday, as they promised to step up efforts to find an agreement.

After a call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, both said talks would continue in London next week but that the main sticking points remained.

“The prime minister set out that, while some progress had been made in recent discussions, significant differences remain in a number of areas, including the so-called level playing field and fish,” a spokesman for Johnson’s office said.

There was a similar message from Von der Leyen.

“Some progress has been made, but large differences remain especially on level playing field and fisheries,” she said on Twitter.

Britain formally left the EU last January but has been following the bloc’s rules since then as the two sides try to agree on their future trade relationship.

The transition period ends on Dec. 31 but negotiators are still trying to reach an agreement to protect nearly a trillion dollars in annual trade from possible quotas and tariffs.

Both sides say an agreement can be struck before then but little progress has been made over the issues of corporate fair play, fishing rights and the settling of disputes.

The chief negotiators, the EU’s Michel Barnier and Britain’s David Frost, will resume talks in London on Monday and will “redouble efforts to reach a deal,” Johnson’s office said.

“Our teams will continue working hard next week. We will remain in close contact in the next days,” Von der Leyen said.

Time is running out for an agreement this year, and European lawmakers who discussed the matter on Friday said that for this to happen, a deal must be in place by the middle of this month.

Even if there is a deal, a report this week said trade between Britain and the EU still faces widespread disruption from Jan. 1, while systems needed to implement requirements of the Brexit divorce deal will not be ready. 

Air France KLM opens Dubai office amid crisis

Updated 08 November 2020
Arab News

Air France KLM opens Dubai office amid crisis

  • Air France is expected to operate at less than 35 percent of its year-earlier capacity in the fourth quarter
Updated 08 November 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Air France KLM Group has opened its new regional headquarters in Dubai Airport Freezone as the carrier comes under renewed pressure from a resurgent coronavirus pandemic. The Air France KLM team relocated to the new offices in Dubai Airport Freezone which have been designed to support the group’s sustainability goals.

“This announcement comes as part of the efforts and incentive packages provided by the emirate to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic through a highly flexible approach,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Airport Freezone Authority. “This strategy has helped ensure business continuity and growth and accelerate recovery to the next stage, especially within the aviation sector, which has been affected by the global restrictions and measures that were applied at the beginning of the pandemic.”

Dubai’s huge aviation economy has been devastated by the collapse of international air travel as carriers including Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad have been forced to cut costs, axe jobs and ask some employees to take unpaid leave.

Air France-KLM last week reported a €1.05 billion ($1.24 billion) quarterly operating loss and warned that business conditions could deteriorate further amid new lockdowns across. 

The carrier recently resumed services to the emirate with six weekly Air France and daily KLM flights to Dubai.

